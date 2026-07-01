Rock Academy of Performing Arts to Host Punk Rock Summer Institute for High Schoolers

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Delta Academy's music conservatory program, the Rock Academy of Performing Arts (RAPA), is holding registration for its annual Summer Institute. The punk rock-themed summer camp will be held Tuesday, July 28 through Friday, July 31 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Delta Academy.

Open to all high school students across Clark County, the four-day camp is priced at $100 per student and will welcome teens of all musical experience levels from beginning to advanced. Throughout the camp, participants will work with RAPA's professional music instructors to learn a series of rock songs which will be performed during the final concert, themed “Punk Rock Time Machine.”

The “Punk Rock Time Machine” concert will celebrate decades of rebellion, including songs from artists such as Billy Idol, The Clash, Ramones and The Call, among others. Free of charge to the public, the concert will take place at Delta Academy on Friday, July 31 at 1 p.m.

“RAPA's Summer Institute is not only a great way for students to further their skills and jam out to music, but also to network and make new friends with students across the Las Vegas Valley,” said Dr. Jay Caballero, Chief Rock Officer of RAPA. “Whether they've been playing an instrument for years or are picking up a guitar for the first time, we hope this program encourages teens to step out of their comfort zone by learning new music, especially in the punk music genre.”

Outside of the Summer Institute, RAPA is a state-of-the-art music conservatory program for students enrolled at Delta Academy. RAPA offers students the opportunity to learn contemporary musical performance and theory for vocals, guitar, bass, keyboards, drums and more under the rock 'n' roll music genre. The inclusive program is geared towards aspiring vocalists and musicians of all musical abilities.

“We are pleased to welcome students from across Southern Nevada to Delta Academy as they take part in RAPA's Summer Institute,” said Dr. Kyle Konold, Superintendent of Delta Academy. “It's crucial to keep students engaged during summer break, and music education is certainly no exception. This program is the perfect way for students to enhance their musical abilities, while also having fun.”

Delta Academy is a fully accredited, tuition-free public charter school that serves students grades 6-12 with four flexible education models, including traditional in-person, online, hybrid and dual credit.

For more information about RAPA or to sign up for the Summer Institute, visit www.rapalv.com; and to learn more about Delta Academy, visit www.deltaacademylv.com.

ABOUT ROCK ACADEMY OF PERFORMING ARTS (RAPA)

Geared towards students pursuing a career in music, RAPA is a state-of-the-art music conservatory program for students grades 9-12 enrolled at Delta Academy. RAPA offers the opportunity for high school students to learn contemporary musical performance and theory for vocals, guitar, bass, keyboards, drums and more under the rock 'n roll music genre. Guided by passion for music and technology education, RAPA is dedicated to academic excellence, world-class music and technical instruction. For more information, visit www.rapalv.com or follow RAPA on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

ABOUT DELTA ACADEMY

The Delta Academy was founded in 2006 and is a fully accredited, tuition-free public charter school. Accredited through Cognia (formerly known as AdvancED), The Delta Academy educates students grades 6-12 in Southern Nevada and utilizes four educational models to meet the needs and goals of students: traditional college preparatory model; online model; hybrid model; and dual credit at the College of Southern Nevada (CSN). The Online and Hybrid models are NCAA-approved. The mission of The Delta Academy is to provide a safe and nurturing instructional environment in which students from various backgrounds expand their knowledge base to fulfill academic and personal goals through differentiated instruction and reinforcement of positive character traits. For more information, visit www.deltaacademylv.com.

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