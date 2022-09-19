Photo: SIX National Tour Cast Attends MAGIC MIKE LIVE

Last night, Sept. 18, the U.S. touring cast of SIX The Musical was spotted attending Vegas' hottest show, MAGIC MIKE LIVE at SAHARA Las Vegas. Enjoying a night on The Strip before their two-week engagement at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, the ladies, who portray the six wives of the infamous King Henry VIII, were seen on their feet, cheering and dancing along to the thrilling, 360-degree stage spectacular throughout the evening. The two casts met after the show for photos and to exchange appreciation for each other's work.

About MAGIC MIKE LIVE

Hailed as "A romance novel come to life...made for a woman's gaze" by USA Today and celebrated as "The show that has everything you could ever want" and "The coolest, funniest, sexiest show I've ever seen" by Glamour UK, MAGIC MIKE LIVE is a first-class entertainment experience based on the hit films Magic Mike and Magic Mike XXL. The steamy production features the hottest and most talented men in the country performing in front of, behind, above, and all around the audience. MAGIC MIKE LIVE can also be seen as the centerpiece in the new unscripted reality competition series "Finding Magic Mike," on HBO Max™, available now for streaming. Conceived by Channing Tatum and co-directed by Tatum and film franchise choreographer Alison Faulk with choreography by Faulk, Teresa Espinosa and Luke Broadlick, the show features sexy and daring themed dance and strip routines punctuated by one of a kind acts from a diverse cast of performers. MAGIC MIKE LIVE is a 360-degree dance and acrobatic spectacular guaranteed to bring on the heat and leave its guests feeling empowered and ready to ignite the magic inside themselves.