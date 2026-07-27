LIONEL RICHIE: KING OF HEARTS to Return to Wynn Las Vegas This Fall

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Grammy Award-winning music legend Lionel Richie is bringing “Lionel Richie: King of Hearts” back to Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas this fall, following his critically acclaimed North American tour. One of the venue's longest-running and most successful musical headliners, Richie will perform his award-winning hits at Encore Theater on Oct. 14, 16 and 17, and Nov. 11, 13 and 14, 2026. Tickets for all performances go on sale to the public this Friday, July 31, 2026, at 10 a.m. PT.

The “Hello” singer has performed more than 55 sold-out performances since debuting at Encore Theater in 2019. With over 125 million albums sold worldwide, an Oscar, Golden Globe, and four Grammy Awards, the highly decorated performer promises fans will be “Dancing on the Ceiling” this fall.

Richie is a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, a recipient of the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song and the American Music Awards “Icon Award” in 2022, a recipient of the Kennedy Center Honors, and a New York Times Best-Selling author of his memoir, “Truly.” Richie is known for countless hits including “Easy,” “All Night Long,” “Stuck on You,” “Say You, Say Me,” “We Are the World'' and others.

For more information about “Lionel Richie: King of Hearts” or to purchase tickets, visit WynnLasVegas.com.

ABOUT Lionel Richie

International superstar Lionel Richie boasts a discography of albums and singles that is second to none. With more than 125 million albums sold worldwide, an Oscar, Golden Globe, and four Grammy Awards, Richie has been honored with distinctions including 2016 MusiCares Person of the Year, and the 2017 Kennedy Center Honors. In March 2018, Richie cemented his iconic legacy as he imprinted his hand and footprints at Hollywood's storied TCL Chinese Theatre. In 2022, he was both inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and received the 2022 American Music Awards Icon Award, his 18th AMA award. He also received the 2022 Gershwin Prize for Popular Song by the Library of Congress. Richie debuted and served as producer on the documentary The Greatest Night in Pop, which premiered at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival to critical acclaim. The Greatest Night in Pop quickly became a cultural phenomenon as the most watched music documentary of 2024 with a staggering 1.3 billion minutes viewed. Richie has served as a judge on ABC's "American Idol" for the past nine seasons. He also served as executive producer on AppleTV+'s “KPOPPED,” which hit #1 in South Korea and the top 10 in 99 countries. Most recently, Richie offered an intimate and candid reflection on his journey through music, fame, and personal transformation in his New York Times bestselling memoir Truly.

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