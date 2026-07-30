Feature: AC/DC BRINGS EXCLUSIVE PWR/UP POP-UP FAN EXPERIENCE

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Rock fans heading to Las Vegas for AC/DC's highly anticipated return can start their concert weekend with an exclusive, immersive fan experience at the official AC/DC PWR/UP Pop Up at Hard Rock Cafe Las Vegas, making them feel part of something unique.

Open for just two days—Friday, July 31, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Saturday, August 1, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.—this free pop-up offers a rare chance for fans to celebrate AC/DC's final North American PWR/UP Tour with exclusive merchandise, interactive exhibits, themed food and beverages, giveaways, and collectible memorabilia.

Fans will feel appreciated by getting early access to the official Las Vegas event shirt and commemorative poster before they become available online or at the stadium. The pop-up also offers limited-edition merchandise and collectibles available only at this exclusive event.

Fans can get an up-close look at a stage-worn

Angus Young schoolboy uniform, one of the most

recognizable looks in rock history.

Visitors can enjoy AC/DC-inspired menu items and specialty cocktails while exploring interactive photo opportunities, including a replica of Angus Young's guitar on a mock concert stage. The venue is wheelchair accessible, and staff will assist with any special needs. The experience also includes fan giveaways with chances to win concert tickets, merchandise prize packs, and other exclusive prizes.

One of the event's highlights is the opportunity to view a stage-worn Angus Young schoolboy uniform—one of the most recognizable costumes in rock history. Guests can also enter the grand prize drawing for a chance to win a guitar signed by legendary guitarist Angus Young. To participate, simply visit the designated entry area during the event hours; no purchase necessary.

Created for each stop on the tour, the official AC/DC PWR/UP Pop Up is produced by the band's longtime merchandising partner, Perryscope Productions. Designed as a destination for dedicated fans, each pop-up combines exclusive merchandise, rare collectibles, themed food and drinks, tour props, music, local venue stories, fan preview events, giveaways, and immersive experiences inspired by the energy of the PWR/UP Tour.

The Las Vegas edition takes place at Hard Rock Cafe Las Vegas, located at 3771 Las Vegas Blvd. South, just ahead of AC/DC's August 1 concert at Allegiant Stadium.

Fans are encouraged to visit pwruptour.acdc.com for the latest information on merchandise, giveaways, and event updates, or follow on Instagram @acdc.pwrup.

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