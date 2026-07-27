Celebrity Guest Judges Join The First-ever ‘America's Got Talent’ Judges' Callbacks Round

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AMERICA'S GOT TALENT will introduce celebrity guest judges to its panel for the first time as part of a new Judges' Callbacks round, according to NBC. Following the Live Acts Revealed special, each judge will select a group of returning acts to perform once more for a chance at the remaining spots in the live shows. The two-week event is set to air on NBC before the live shows begin.

For the first time in 'America's Got Talent' history, celebrity guest judges will join the panel as part of the all-new Judges' Callbacks round, marking one of the biggest format changes the series has ever introduced.

Following the 'Live Acts Revealed' special on Tuesday, July 28, each judge will personally select a group of standout acts for one more performance, where they will compete for the remaining coveted spots in the live shows. This two-week event will air on Tuesdays, Aug. 4 and 11 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC, before the live shows kick off on Aug. 18.

Star-studded guest judges include Spice Girls icon Emma Bunton reuniting with Mel B, Golden Globe and Emmy-nominated comedian Nikki Glaser joining Howie Mandel, social media sensation Lele Pons and Latin Grammy-winning superstar Sebastián Yatra teaming up with Sofía Vergara, and global pop star Normani alongside Grammy Award-winning songwriter and producer Poo Bear joining Simon Cowell.

The returning 23 acts will feature an exciting mix of talent including powerhouse singers, dynamic dance groups, standout comedians and unforgettable variety acts full of unexpected surprises. Alongside their celebrity guest judge, each judge will work closely with their chosen acts, offering invaluable feedback and guidance as they prepare for one additional performance and their last opportunity to earn a spot in the live shows.

Filmed in unique locations across Los Angeles and England—including Simon Cowell's Malibu home, Mel B's hometown of Leeds, sunny Beverly Hills with Sofía Vergara, Howie Mandel's podcast studio and the legendary Laugh Factory—the Judges' Callbacks round raises the stakes as contestants make one last push for the live shows. These episodes will blend documentary-style storytelling with the show-stopping performances that 'AGT' fans have come to know and love.

'America's Got Talent' Season 21 has reached over 36 million total viewers across platforms this season to-date.

Since campaign kickoff, Season 21 has earned 1.8 billion video views across AGT social accounts and YouTube, highlighting its continued digital dominance.

'America's Got Talent' was created by Simon Cowell and is co-produced by Fremantle and Syco Entertainment. Simon Cowell, Sam Donnelly and Natasha Brugler are the executive producers.

For more information on 'America's Got Talent,' visit the official show site at www.nbc.com/agt.

The guest judges joining the AMERICA'S GOT TALENT panel include Emma Bunton alongside MEL B, NIKKI GLASER alongside Howie Mandel, LELE PONS and SEBASTIÁN YATRA alongside SOFÍA VERGARA, and NORMANI and POO BEAR alongside Simon Cowell. The season was filmed across multiple locations, including COWELL's Malibu home and the Laugh Factory, according to NBC.

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