Feature: BOLERO – THE SHOW Extends Limited Engagement At Plaza Hotel & Casino Through October

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By Debbie Hall

Following an enthusiastic response from audiences, Bolero – The Show has announced a limited extension with six additional performances at the Plaza Hotel & Casino's classic showroom, running from Aug. 1 through Oct. 3.

Blending live music, passionate dance, theatrical storytelling, and the romantic sounds of Latin America, Bolero – The Show invites audiences on an immersive journey that celebrates Latin music's rich cultural heritage, inspiring pride and appreciation among Latin music enthusiasts.

At the heart of the production is Las Vegas producer, singer and songwriter Adán Alejandro, who serves as executive producer and lead male vocalist. Joined by a cast of accomplished singers, dancers and musicians with deep roots in the Latin entertainment community, Alejandro has assembled a production that honors the rich cultural heritage of Latin music while delivering contemporary entertainment for today's audiences.

Unlike a traditional book musical, Bolero – The Show tells the story of a musical genre rather than a single character. Through a series of theatrical vignettes, audiences experience the evolution of bolero and the many cultures that shaped its development, from Afro-Caribbean traditions and Cuban influences to flamenco, samba, salsa and other Latin musical expressions. Each scene represents another chapter in bolero's remarkable history, culminating in a joyful celebration of la cultura latina.

Bolero originated in late 19th-century Cuba as part of the trova tradition, where singer-songwriters, known as trovadores, performed romantic compositions accompanied by guitar. Over the decades, the genre evolved into the lush orchestral arrangements, celebrated Mexican trios and timeless love songs that became synonymous with romance throughout Latin America.

That musical evolution comes to life onstage through a live orchestra under the direction of musical director Adrian Ortega, expressive choreography by artistic director Enrique Lugo, and dynamic performances that seamlessly blend music, dance and storytelling. Featuring live percussion, soaring vocals and elegant choreography, the production recreates the passion and artistry of the Golden Age of Bolero while embracing the broader influences that continue to define Latin music today.

Designed specifically for the Plaza Hotel & Casino showroom, the production offers accessible seating and accommodations, ensuring all guests can enjoy the vibrant Latin music experience in a comfortable and inclusive environment. For more information on the Plaza Hotel & Casino, visit www.plazahotelcasino.com and follow on Facebook, Instagram and X.

The evening begins well before curtain. Doors open at 6 p.m., giving guests the opportunity to participate in complimentary pre-show salsa dance lessons before the 7:30 p.m. performance. Cocktail service is available throughout the approximately 90-minute production, enhancing the relaxed nightclub atmosphere.

When the final curtain falls, the celebration continues. The Plaza showroom transforms into Club Bolero, where audiences can remain for an after-party featuring a live DJ, dancing and cocktails, extending the evening into a festive Latin nightlife experience.

The extended engagement includes six Saturday evening performances on Aug. 1, Aug. 15, Aug. 29, Sept. 12, Sept. 19 and Oct. 3. For more info, visit bolerolasvegas.com. Follow on Facebook and Instagram.

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