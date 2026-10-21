Leslie Odom, Jr. to Perform at The Smith Center This Spring

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Tony- and Grammy-winning artist Leslie Odom, Jr. – will bring his voice, magnetic stage presence and genre-spanning artistry to Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center on April 28, 2027 for an evening of soulful, sophisticated and deeply moving music.

The concert will features selections from the American Songbook, reimagined pop favorites and beloved musical theater classics — including special performances of songs from Hamilton, the Broadway phenomenon that earned Odom a Tony Award for his iconic portrayal of Aaron Burr.

About Leslie Odom Jr.

Odom is also a three-time Emmy- and two-time Academy Award-nominated songwriter, actor and New York Times bestselling author. Well-known for his breakout role as Aaron Burr in the Pulitzer Prize-winning Broadway musical Hamilton, Odom made a highly anticipated return to his award-winning role as Burr in September 2025. During his limited engagement run, which came nine years after his final bow, Hamilton hit its highest ever gross in its 10 years on Broadway. Last summer, Odom also made his West End debut, reprising the role for nine weeks in London.

Odom's long-awaited return to Broadway following his original Hamilton run came in 2023 as a producer, with the classic American comedy Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch, written by the legendary Ossie Davis. The revival opened to widespread critical acclaim. Odom was Tony nominated for his performance, and the production received six nominations.

Odom has continued to captivate audiences across film and television, including his star turn as legendary soul singer Sam Cooke in the Amazon film adaptation of One Night in Miami…, directed by Regina King. His lauded portrayal of the soul icon and musical performance of original song “Speak Now” earned him multiple awards and nominations. Odom is currently in production on Teyana Taylor's highly anticipated feature-length directorial debut Get Lite, set for release on August 20, 2027.

Additional film and television credits include Rian Johnson's record-breaking Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, for Netflix; The Many Saints of Newark, a prequel to David Chase's award-winning HBO series The Sopranos; Apple TV+'s Central Park; Hamilton on Disney+; Abbott Elementary, Harriet and many more. He hosted “The Tony Awards Present: Broadway's Back!” on CBS in 2021.

In 2018, Odom added the title of author to his résumé with the release of his book Failing Up: How to Take Risks, Aim Higher and Never Stop Learning. Co-written with Nicolette Robinson, Odom's first children's book, I Love You More Than You'll Ever Know, was published by Feiwel & Friends in 2023. The book debuted on the New York Times bestseller list at No. 7 in its first week.

Odom has also released six full-length albums including his first-ever live album, An Offering: Live at Speakeasy Studios, in 2025.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 10 Days 06 Hrs 58 Min 17 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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