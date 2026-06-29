Las Vegas First Friday to Celebrate 'Liberation' Theme With Featured Peruvian Artist

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First Friday Foundation has announced that the theme for its Friday, July 3 First Friday celebration will be "Liberation," highlighting the ways art fosters resilience, freedom of expression, and community connection.

The monthly event returns to the Las Vegas Arts District from 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., featuring more than 100 local artists and craftspeople, live entertainment, food vendors, and interactive artistic experiences throughout the evening.

This month's Featured Artist is Nicole Espinoza Paniura, a Peruvian-born emerging artist now based in Las Vegas. A former member of Peru's National Gymnastics Team, Espinoza Paniura draws inspiration from her father, internationally recognized artist Felix Espinoza Vargas, who was born without arms and one leg and painted using his mouth and foot. Guided by his motto, "Limits do not exist," she creates colorful murals and oil paintings celebrating imagination and perseverance.

As construction continues throughout the Arts District, First Friday has relocated portions of its footprint while remaining in the neighborhood. The Art Walk will take place along Boulder Avenue, adjacent to the Arts Factory, extending onto First Street, while food vendors and bars will be located on Main Street closest to Charleston Avenue.

The updated event footprint stretches along Main Street from Charleston Boulevard to Coolidge Avenue, with the Art Walk connecting Boulder Avenue and First Street.

Featured Artists and Residencies

In addition to Espinoza Paniura's featured exhibition, First Friday continues its Artist Residency Program in Art Square, providing free gallery and studio space for local artists.

Current resident artists include Nancy Good, who returns with extensive experience, and Erika Muecke, who joins the residency this month.

The monthly Cindy Funkhouser Residency Space, named in honor of First Friday's founding visionary, will feature Oddman Art during July.

Thanks to a new partnership with Eric Roy Law Firm, First Friday has expanded opportunities for local artists by adding ten complimentary artist spaces along the Art Walk.

Live Entertainment, Food, and Family Activities

Guests can enjoy live performances from local musicians throughout the evening, along with more than twenty gourmet food trucks, artisan food vendors, First Friday bars, galleries, restaurants, and retail businesses across the Arts District.

Interactive painting experiences and family-friendly activities will also be available throughout the event.

Parking and Transportation

Visitors are encouraged to use the Downtown Loop, which provides transportation throughout downtown Las Vegas and to First Friday during the event.

Parking is available at 1000 Commerce Street and the City Hall Garage at 500 S. Main Street, with a complimentary shuttle transporting guests directly to the festival.

Organizers also caution attendees not to park in nearby vacant lots where unauthorized individuals may attempt to collect parking fees, noting that vehicles parked in those locations may be subject to towing.

Beyond First Friday

Beyond the monthly celebration, First Friday Foundation continues its partnership with Park West Gallery at The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace through its ongoing artist residency program.

July's featured resident artist is Lori McCoy, who will paint live at Park West Gallery from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on July 16-19 and July 23-26.

For additional information, artist applications, vendor opportunities, and event updates, visit www.ffflv.org or follow First Friday Las Vegas on social media.

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