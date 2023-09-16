Larry Flynt's Hustler Club Las Vegas to Offer Freebies, Incentives Amid MGM Resorts Cyber Security Attack

Larry Flynt's Hustler Club Las Vegas is offering incentives to those who have been affected by the MGM Resorts cyber security attack. Guests who show proof of a valid hotel reservation at any MGM property within the past six days are eligible for perks including complimentary airport pickup, luggage storage for those who are experiencing delayed check-ins, a complimentary platinum VIP membership ($1,200 annual value) as well as free lap dances.

“Our hearts go out to both the employees as well as the tourists who have been affected by this devastating event,” said Brittany Rose, General Manager of Larry Flynt's Hustler Club Las Vegas. “As members of the hospitality industry, we decided to do our part to help improve the guest experience during their visit to Las Vegas which will in turn alleviate the stress of the employees who are so diligently handling the situation.”

Patrons can take advantage of these perks through Sunday, September 17. Guests must be 21+ to enter. Offer valid to those who self drive or use complimentary house transportation. VIP packages can be purchased in advance by visiting the link below. Restrictions apply, management reserves all rights.

