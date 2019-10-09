JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Announces Cast for Las Vegas Stop

Work Light Productions recently announced casting for the 50th Anniversary Tour of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's iconic musical, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR. Winner of the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival, the North American presentation of the Regent's Park Open Air Theatre's production officially launch at Austin's Bass Concert Hall on Oct. 8 before visiting more than 30 cities including Las Vegas, where it will play The Smith Center for the Performing Arts Nov. 5-10. Tickets starting at $40 are available at TheSmithCenter.com.

"We are thrilled to have put together this incredible company. It's now time for us to plug into the Brown Album and make that music live again on stage. The show will resound with audiences across North America like it was written for us today," says director Tim Sheader.

The cast is led by Aaron LaVigne (Spider Man: Turn Off The Dark, RENT) in the role of Jesus along with James Delisco Beeks (Kinky Boots, Aida) as Judas, Jenna Rubaii (Groundhog Day, American Idiot) as Jesus' devoted follower Mary and Alvin Crawford (The Lion King, Candide) as Caiaphas.

Casting also includes Tommy Sherlock (Pilate), Tyce Green (Annas), Eric A. Lewis (Simon), Paul Louis Lessard (Herod), Tommy McDowell (Peter), along with David André, Sara Andreas, Wesley J. Barnes, Derek Ferguson, Brian Golub, Brittany Rose Hammond, Garfield Hammonds, Keirsten Nicole Hodgens, Sheila Jones, Rebecca Kritzer, Jacob Lacopo, Charles McCall, Danny Mchugh, Pepe Nufrio, Sarah Parker, Erick Patrick, SandyRedd, Jasmine Schmenk, and Chelsea Williams (Pepe Nufrio and Tommy Sherlock are appearing with the support of Actors' Equity Association).

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ, as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes 'I Don't Know How to Love Him', 'Gethsemane' and 'Superstar'.

The North American tour will be helmed by acclaimed director Timothy Sheader and cutting-edge choreographer Drew McOnie, with set and costume design by 2016 Tony AwardÒ nominee, Tom Scutt and music supervision by Tom Deering. Rounding out the creative team is lighting design by Lee Curran, with co-sound design by Keith Caggiano and Nick Lidster.

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is a proven musical phenomenon with a world-wide fan base. The original 1971 concept album (commonly known as The Brown Album) was named Album of the Year on the Billboard Pop Charts, surpassing albums such as Carole King's "Tapestry" and Janis Joplin's "Pearl." NBC's recent Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert starring John Legend, Sara Bareilles and Alice Cooper won a 2018 Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety Special.

Regent's Park Open Air Theatre production of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival, selling out two consecutive engagements in 2016 and 2017. The production opened for a limited engagement on West End, this summer at the Barbican.

The North American tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is produced by Stephen Gabriel and Work Light Productions by arrangement with Really Useful Group Ltd. Casting is by Wojcik/ Seay Casting. The original production was produced by Regent's Park Open Air Theatre.

For additional information about this production, please visit ustour.JesusChristSuperstar.com





