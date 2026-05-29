Feature: WORLD PREMIERE OF ESMÉ COMES TO LAS VEGAS JUNE 23-27

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The producers behind the acclaimed Las Vegas production of FOLLIES have announced the world premiere of ESMÉ: A Brand-New Old-Fashioned Musical (ESMÉ) set to debut at Notoriety in downtown Las Vegas from June 23–27. Blending timeless French music, whimsical storytelling, and theatrical charm, the new musical invites audiences of all ages into the vibrant cobblestone streets of 1920s France.

ESMÉ follows the journey of teenage Esmé—short for Esmerelda—as she leaves the French countryside behind and heads to Paris to live with her Uncle Gustave, owner of a bustling neighborhood café. Along the way, she encounters an unforgettable cast of quirky, irresistible characters in a story that evokes the fantastical spirit of classics like The Wizard of Oz and Alice in Wonderland.

The production features reimagined music for the stage with a contemporary theatrical flair. The creative team behind ESMÉ is dedicated to merging classical artistry with modern theatrical storytelling. The musical is built around the original compositions of acclaimed French composer and pianist Erik Satie (1866–1925), whose celebrated works—including the Gymnopédies and Gnossiennes—provide the production with a quintessentially Parisian soundscape. David James Robinson serves as book writer, lyricist, scenic designer, and director. An accomplished playwright and lyricist, David has crafted a narrative filled with whimsy, wonder, and emotional depth while offering a fresh perspective on Erik’s timeless music. Musical Director Dan Ellis (pianist) collaborated closely with David to transform Erik’s piano and orchestral works into a vibrant theatrical score for the live ensemble.

“After we did Follies, we looked at many shows. We didn't find anything to excite us. People approached us with some shows; we explored them, but the projects didn't feel right. We decided to produce something original,” explained David. “I had been in the BMI Musical Theatre Writers' Workshop. Steve Sondheim had mentored me. I had a background in writing as a lyricist. We did consider a play about the Algonquin Roundtable, but everyone dies. We were looking for a more upbeat story. We loved Wicked, a story about young girls coming of age. There were stories about Colette, Anne of Green Gables, and the Wizard of Oz. Alice is going through the looking glass with the Mad Hatter and all the crazy people she meets along the way. That became the formula for Esmé's process of coming to Paris, Montmartre, to this crazy café her uncle owns.

“We wanted to create a show that feels both nostalgic and brand new,” said producer Tom Michel. “By pairing Satie’s brilliant compositions with a story about community, discovery, and the magic of 1920s Paris, we’ve built an experience that is guaranteed fun for the entire family.”

“The expats, artists’ models, painters, poets, all of the crazies, including the sage Eric, who's a composer. They all educate her,” added David.

The world premiere production boasts a dynamic ensemble of veteran performers and emerging talent, bringing the eccentric world of Paris to life. Madison Morseburg stars as Esmé, the spirited young woman venturing from the countryside to the big city, alongside Rob Hyatt as Uncle Gustave, the warm-hearted café proprietor.

The cast also includes Avana Christie as Bricktop, the sassy nightclub owner; Christie Copeland as Lula Belle, the wealthy American tourist; Merald “Bubba” Knight as Erik, the sage-like composer watching over the community; Kelly Vohnn as Claudette, the real-life Bicycle Bride; Lannie Counts as Louis, a soldier who survived World War I; Lisa Elliott as Madame Papillion, the fading opera diva struggling to survive; and Linda Woodson as Josephine Baker, the dynamic cabaret star, among many others. Backing the cast is a live ensemble joined by Karalyn Clark on keyboards and Orlando Santos on percussion.

The production also features costume design by Katie Wicker and lighting design by Catherine M. Pratt, whose work helps recreate the atmospheric magic of Montmartre cafés, bustling Parisian streets, and the era's lively nightclubs, where the denizens of this enchanting community converge.

Show Dates and Times:

Tuesday, June 23 at 7 p.m. – World-Premiere Opening Night

Wednesday, June 24 at 2 p.m.

Wednesday, June 24 at 7 p.m.

Thursday, June 25 at 7 p.m.

Friday, June 26 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 27 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, June 27 at 7 p.m.– Closing Night

ESMÉ: A Brand-New Old-Fashioned Musical will feature seven performances in the Renkus-Heinz Theater at Notoriety Las Vegas, 450 E. Fremont Street, (3rd floor) June 23-27. Tickets for the show are now available. Visit EsmeTheMusical.com for more information. Follow on Facebook and Instagram.