Feature: CHAR MARGOLIS, INTUITIVE PSYCHIC, BRINGS HER GIFTS TO SAHARA LAS VEGAS

Internationally acclaimed intuitive psychic medium Char Margolis is connecting in Las Vegas with her live appearance in the Sahara Theater at the Sahara Las Vegas Sept. 16.

Char is well known for stunning audiences with her ability to use her intuition to connect to the other side. She has appeared on RuPaul’s Drag Race, Dr. Phil, The Doctors and was to be a special guest on the first show of Live with Kelly & Mark. In fact, in an appearance on Live with Regis in 2000, Char revealed Kelly Ripa’s second pregnancy.

She hosts CharVision, an hour-long weekly video podcast exploring metaphysical, spiritual, and paranormal topics. Char informs the audience about the spirit world, enhancing their own intuition and enlightenment. CharVision is broadcast live weekly on UBN, live streaming on Facebook, and available on YouTube. Char is also a best-selling author, including The Universe is Calling You and You Are Psychic.

“As a child, I could see spirits, read thoughts, and foresee events. At first, my abilities frightened me because I did not understand them, but eventually, I accepted them as a gift from the universe. I learned and continue to learn from others, as well as through my own efforts, how to develop my intuition to its fullest extent,” says Char.

She believes that even those who don’t demonstrate psychic gifts can become attuned to subtle physical, mental, and emotional signs.

Char Margolis will appear in the Sahara Theater at the Sahara Las Vegas, 2535 S. Las Vegas Blvd., on Sept. 16. Showtime is 8 p.m., and guests must be 21 years or older with a valid government-issued photo ID. For more info, visit saharalasvegas.com and char.net. Follow on Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), and TikTok @ saharalasvegas.