David Hernandez and Chris Salvatore to Headline NAKED BOYS SINGING! in Las Vegas

After shattering records with its twenty-year off-Broadway run, Naked Boys Singing! will begin its 11-week Las Vegas residency at The Jewel Box Theatre on Sept 15th, featuring American Idol's David Hernandez and Eating Out's Chris Salvatore alongside a cast of familiar faces including America's Got Talent finalist Marcus Terell, Vegas headliner Louis D'Aprile and Going Down in LA-LA Land's Matthew Ludwinski. Additionally, making his professional debut in Naked Boys Singing!, serving as dance captain and understudy, is Jaden Lux.

In the vein of vaudeville and high-camp musical theater, Naked Boys Singing! features a cast of five handsome "boys" with gorgeous voices, hilarious comedic timing, and no clothing! Presented by Tom D'Angora and Nick Padgett and directed by Tom and Michael D'Angora, the 60-minute show will be Las Vegas' only fully nude musical revue. No costumes, no underwear, no jocks...just Naked Boys Singing!

"I'm really stoked to be in the show and back in my birthday suit," says David Hernandez from his Los Angeles home. Hernandez first made waves as a fan favorite on season 7 of American Idol. After making it to the top 12, he was eliminated from the show when his stripper past came to light. "Naked Boys Singing! is hilarious, empowering and incorporates my favorite aspects of life: music and nudity!"

The Las Vegas production of Naked Boys Singing! starring David Hernandez and Chris Salvatore begins its 11-week residency on Wednesday, September 15th with performances running through November 28th 2021. Performances will be Wednesdays at 9pm, Thursdays through Sundays at 10pm, at The Jewel Box Theatre at 3275 Sammy Davis Jr. Drive (inside The Erotic Heritage Museum). Ticket prices start at $74.99 with a limited number of premium VIP tickets available.

Visit www.NakedBoysSingingVegas.com for tickets and more information.