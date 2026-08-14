DELIRIOUS COMEDY CLUB to Mark 10 Years With Anniversary Shows at Silver Sevens

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From one comedian's dream to a growing Las Vegas entertainment brand, Delirious Comedy Club is celebrating two major milestones: 10 years of making Las Vegas laugh and one year inside Silver Sevens Hotel & Casino.

The celebration kicks off Thursday, September 3, 2026 at 7 PM with a special anniversary edition of Don Barnhart & Friends featuring nationally touring comedians, audience favorites, special guests and surprise drop-ins throughout the evening.

And this isn't just another night at the comedy club - it's an anniversary party. Guests can arrive early for pre-show close-up magic from House of Magic Las Vegas resident headliner Michael DeSchalit, followed by an anniversary champagne toast and cake as performers, friends and fans celebrate a decade of laughter together.

Anniversary shows continue all Labor Day weekend, September 3-6, with Don Barnhart & Friends performing Thursday through Sunday and rotating comedians, special guests and surprise appearances throughout the weekend.

Founded in 2016 by award-winning comedian, producer and bestselling author Don Barnhart, Delirious Comedy Club has grown from a grassroots comedy showcase into one of Las Vegas' most highly rated comedy destinations.

Guests enjoy free parking, affordable drinks and never a drink minimum, with Las Vegas locals and active-duty military receiving 50% off admission with promo code FRIEND.

More on Delirious Comedy Club at Silver Sevens Hotel & Casino Recent Articles Rick D'Elia to Headline Delirious Comedy Club in Las Vegas in August

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