DEAD-TIME STORIES: TALES FROM THE TIP Cabaret to Benefit Arts Education
Directed by Eric Bean Jr. from THE LION KING, the annual fundraiser will take place on October 20.
OFF STRIP Costume Party & Cabaret will present DEAD-TIME STORIES: TALES FROM THE TIP! Directed by Las Vegas local Eric Bean Jr. (Disney's The Lion King North American Tour), this annual adult centered (18+) 'party with a purpose' will showcase a variety of fun/sexy Halloween themed acts while raising funds to assist with scholarship(s) for underprivileged youth to participate in Performing Arts Programming offered in Southern Nevada.
Held at Notoriety Live in Downtown Las Vegas, this year's performance will be led by well-known Vegas Host/Comedian Enoch Scott (Zombie Burlesque) and Boo!-tylisious Drag vocalist, Sunshine (Faaabulous! The Show); who will serve as co-hosts and master/mistress of ceremonies. Attending guests are encouraged to don their favorite Halloween costumes for a few hours of spooky and sassy child-free fun. The night will include a DJ set by Sugatone, ticketed games, and a VIP cocktail hour; leading up to an original cabaret performance that will feature live music, dance, magic, cirque styled routines, and a touch of burlesque.
'I am both grateful and thrilled to be partnering with the Notoriety Live Event Space once again to present this year's event,' said Eric Bean, Jr., Producing Artistic Director of OFF STRIP. 'Last year, we celebrated our events 5-year anniversary, and it was marked by amazing performances from new local talent; an enthusiastic (and nearly sold-out) crowd; and the raising of nearly $3,000 in support of the arts! Here's hoping that this year's event will see continued growth and returning patrons who have decided to make OFF STRIP a part of their annual Halloween traditions!'
OFF STRIP Costume Party & Cabaret will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026, at Notoriety. VIP cocktail/social hour at 6pm, doors open to general admission at 7:00 p.m., and a performance beginning at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 - $75.
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