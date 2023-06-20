Comedian Bobby Bones Will Debut At The Theater At Virgin Hotels Las Vegas With 'Comedically Inspirational' Tour

Radio and Television personality, Bobby Bones, will make his venue debut at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, part of Curio Collection by Hilton, on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, with a one-night-only stand-up performance as part of his Comedically Inspirational Tour. Tickets go on sale to the public this Friday, June 23, 2023 at 10 a.m. PST on AXS.com.

Throughout the course of what's sure to be a laugh-out-loud show, Bones will connect with the audience, sharing both humorous as well as uplifting stories from his own life. Bones previously performed his Comedically Inspirational routine to sold-out crowds at Nashville's CMA Theater and previously appeared at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas in December 2022.

The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is proud to offer an expansive VIP service including open bar packages, private expedited entry, dedicated hosts, merchandise delivery, custom swag, and access to luxury suites and VIP lounges to its guests for an unparalleled live entertainment experience. To learn more about the venue's VIP service or to book, please email TheTheaterVIP@aegpresents.com.

For more information on this performance or for news from The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, visit virginhotelslv.com. Virgin Hotels Las Vegas proudly offers complimentary self-parking.

Radio and TV personality Bobby Bones “has carved out a place for himself in nearly every corner of the entertainment world” (American Profile). He is the host of the nationally syndicated iHeartRadio program “The Bobby Bones Show,” which broadcasts to over 185 stations and is the No. 1 Country morning show with millions of monthly listeners. The award-winning show is a 3x CMA Award winner, 4x ACM Award winner and earned Bones the title of youngest-ever inductee into the prestigious National Radio Hall of Fame. His experience extends to television as he has served as host of USA Network's thrilling competition series, “Snake In The Grass,” starred in National Geographic's “Breaking Bobby Bones,” served as the official in-house mentor on ABC's “American Idol,” and won season 27 of ABC's “Dancing with the Stars.” Additionally, the “media multitasker's” (Billboard) fan-favorite podcast, “BobbyCast,” which features candid long-form interviews with top artists and industry figures has been downloaded nearly 20 million times. Bones is also the two-time #1 New York Times bestselling author of "Bare Bones: I'm Not Lonely If You're Reading This Book" and "Fail Until You Don't: Fight Grind Repeat," and recently released his first children's book, "Stanley The Dog: The First Day of School." For more information, visit BobbyBones.com.