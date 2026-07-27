Casey Donahew And Josh Abbott Band Announce Co-Headlining Performance At The Theater At Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

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Texas natives Casey Donahew and Josh Abbott Band (JAB) are joining forces for a one-night-only performance at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas this winter. The co-headlining performance will take over the venue's stage on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2026, as part of this year's can't-miss National Finals Rodeo (NFR) season lineup. Tickets for this performance go on sale Friday, July 31, 2026, at 10 a.m. PT on AXS.com.

With over two decades in the country music scene, both Donahew and JAB have established their places as influential and long-lasting forces in Texas Country music. Known for his unmistakably authentic songwriting and high-energy live shows, Donahew is set to bring a must-see performance with crowd-favorite anthems and chart-topping decades of discography. Alongside Donahew, Josh Abbott Band will present their dynamic instrumentation, deeply honest songwriting, and unforgettable on-stage presence in this performance that Texas Country music fans will be raving about all NFR season.

The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is proud to offer an expansive VIP service, including open bar packages, private expedited entry, dedicated hosts, merchandise delivery, custom swag, and access to luxury suites and VIP lounges to its guests for an unparalleled live entertainment experience. To learn more about the venue's VIP service or to book, please email TheTheaterVIP@aegpresents.com.

For more information on this performance, upcoming NFR shows, or for news from The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, visit virginhotelslv.com. Virgin Hotels Las Vegas proudly offers complimentary self-parking.

About Casey Donahew

Fort Worth native Casey Donahew has spent more than two decades building one of the most successful independent careers in Texas country music. Donahew has earned 30 No. 1 singles on the Texas music charts and cultivated a devoted fanbase across the country. His hometown has honored his impact by designating October 22 as “Casey Donahew Day” and naming his song “Stockyards” the official song of Fort Worth.

Throughout his career, Donahew has released 12 albums and established himself as a consistent hitmaker with songs that range from rowdy, crowd-favorite anthems to heartfelt stories of love, heartbreak and redemption. His latest 17-track album, NEVER NOT LOVE YOU, showcases his signature blend of cowboy songs, vivid character-driven narratives and emotionally honest songwriting. His music has also been featured in the hit television series Yellowstone and Tulsa King, as well as the film Vengeance.

Beyond the recording studio, Donahew continues to draw sellout crowds with a live show built on decades of fan favorites and chart-topping hits. He is also the co-founder of the popular Boots On The Beach music festival in Cabo San Lucas, which brings together leading artists and fans for a one-of-a-kind destination music experience. With his enduring connection to audiences, proven chart success and reputation as one of Texas country's most dynamic performers, Casey Donahew remains a defining force in the genre.

About Josh Abbott Band

For nearly two decades, Josh Abbott Band (JAB) has remained one of the most influential and enduring forces in Texas country music. Fronted by singer/songwriter/guitarist Josh Abbott, the band built a fiercely loyal following through high-energy live shows, dynamic instrumentation, and deeply honest songwriting. Formed at Texas Tech University, JAB hit the road early and never looked back. Their 2010 breakthrough album, She's Like Texas, debuted on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart and produced gold-certified hits including “Oh, Tonight” featuring Kacey Musgraves. Subsequent releases like Small Town Family Dream and the critically acclaimed Front Row Seat expanded their national profile, earning television appearances on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and CONAN. With three RIAA gold-certified singles, JAB have continued evolving through albums such as The Highway Kind, Somewhere Down The Road, and 2025's The Encore. From major festival stages to the historic Ryman Auditorium, the band continues to honor its independent roots while cementing their place in Texas country history.

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