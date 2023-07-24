Tony and Grammy Award-Winning Musical JAGGED LITTLE PILL Will Play Kansas City's Starlight Theatre in August

The touring production will play Kansas City from August 1-6.

By: Jul. 24, 2023

Starlight Theatre has announced that the Kansas City premiere of JAGGED LITTLE PILL will play under the stars at Starlight August 1-6. Inspired by the seminal rock album of the same name by seven-time Grammy Award winner Alanis Morissette (she/her), tickets to the Tony and Grammy award-winning production are available at 4600 Starlight Rd, Kansas City, Mo., 64132 or by visiting Click Here.

“Starlight is proud to be the first venue in Kansas City to welcome this outstanding show,” Lindsey Rood-Clifford, Starlight's President + C.E.O. said. “Jagged Little Pill tells stirring stories that may be uncomfortable for some, but the connection it cultivates makes it a memorable experience for all.”

About The Show

Directed by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus (Waitress, Pippin, 1776) with a Tony-winning book by Diablo Cody (Juno) and Grammy-winning score, this electrifying production about a perfectly imperfect American family “vaults the audience to its collective feet” (The Guardian). Nominated for a season-record of 15 Tony Awards following its Broadway premiere, The New York Times declared the show “redemptive, rousing and real, JAGGED LITTLE PILL stands alongside the original musicals that have sustained the best hopes of Broadway.”

Ignited by Morissette's groundbreaking lyrics and music—from beloved hits such as “You Oughta Know,” “Head Over Feet,” “Hand In My Pocket,” and “Ironic,” to brand new songs written for the show— JAGGED LITTLE PILL features explosive choreography by Tony Award nominee and frequent Beyonce collaborator Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui (he/him; “Apesh*t,” “Love Drought/Sandcastles” Live at The Grammys), and the raw power of an onstage band under the Musical Supervision, Orchestrations & Arrangements of Grammy, Tony, and Pulitzer Prize winner Tom Kitt (he/him; Next to Normal, American Idiot).

JAGGED LITTLE PILL officially opened on Broadway December 5, 2019, at the Broadhurst Theatre after beginning previews November 3. Prior to Broadway, JAGGED LITTLE PILL completed a record-breaking, sold-out run at American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) in Cambridge, MA. That pre-Broadway world premiere production ran for 79 sold-out performances, from May 5–July 15, 2018, marking the longest-running and highest-grossing production in A.R.T.'s history. JAGGED LITTLE PILL concluded its award-winning Broadway run on December 17, 2021, after playing 36 previews and 171 performances. That same month, the production made its international debut in Australia at Theatre Royal Sydney.

About The Music

Released on June 13, 1995, the tremendous success of Alanis Morissette's album JAGGED LITTLE PILL skyrocketed her to become the bestselling international debut artist in history; a title she still holds, with the record's sales reaching 33 million copies worldwide. Now, 28 years after its release, JAGGED LITTLE PILL continues to be one of the Top 20 Best-Selling Albums of All Time. With ten eclectic and acclaimed albums released over the subsequent years, Morissette's music has garnered 7 Grammy Awards (with 14 nominations), a Golden Globe nomination, and total sales of over 60 million albums. In 2019, Atlantic Records partnered with the Broadway production for the release of its Original Broadway Cast Recording, adding the show to the label's elite roster of Grammy Award-winning artists and cast albums.

The cast album for JAGGED LITTLE PILL was officially released on December 6, 2019–the day after the show's opening night on Broadway–and won the 2021 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album.

About The Creative Team

The JAGGED LITTLE PILL creative team includes Tony-nominated Scenic Designer Riccardo Hernandez (he/him; Parade), Tony-nominated Costume Designer Emily Rebholz (she/her; Dear Evan Hansen), Tony Award-winning Lighting Designer Justin Townsend (he/him; Moulin Rouge!), Tony Award-winning Sound Designer Jonathan Deans (he/him; Waitress), and Tony-nominated Video Designer Lusy Mackinnon (she/her; Spring Awakening). Hair, Wig, and Make-up Design is provided by J. Jared Janas (he/him; Sunset Bouvelard).

About This Production

This is the first time JAGGED LITTLE PILL has ever come to Kansas City! In 2021, the Broadway cast of JAGGED LITTLE PILL appeared on NPR's “Tiny Desk Concert” series, a popular YouTube series that features musical guests from various genres to give exclusively intimate concerts. Heidi Blickenstaff, who reopened JAGGED LITTLE PILL on Broadway as Mary Jean Healey, appeared in the Tiny Desk Concert episode and will be seen on Starlight's stage as part of the national tour cast!

This production of JAGGED LITTLE PILL will also feature Elaine Watson, a Blue Star Awards nominee and winner and Raise Our Voices participant, who joined the cast in May and will appear in the ensemble of the tour at Starlight. She also covers the lead role of Frankie!

Starlight will host 90s Night on August 3, taking place at 6:30 p.m. prior to the 8 p.m. curtain. Attendees will be able to test their 90s musical knowledge with themed bingo and sip themed cocktails. Tickets are available for purchase at Click Here.

How to Purchase Tickets

Tickets to JAGGED LITTLE PILL are on sale now and available online at Click Here, by calling (816) 363-7827, or by visiting the ticket office at 4600 Starlight Road, Kansas City, Mo., 64132. All Broadway performances begin at 8 p.m. For more information, including show content considerations, please visit Click Here.

Discount prices for groups of 10 or more are available by contacting Starlight's group sales department at 816-997-1137 or groups@kcstarlight.com. Please note that Click Here is the only official ticket source for all shows in the 2023 Broadway Series. If you purchase tickets from another website or ticket broker, we cannot guarantee those tickets are legitimate.

About Starlight

Opened as a theatre in 1950 and a nonprofit organization in 1951, Starlight is the largest and oldest performing arts organization in Kansas City, Missouri, and connects our community through live arts experiences that entertain, inspire, and engage audiences of all ages. Offering diverse programming year-round, Starlight presents Broadway musicals, concert events, and extensive community engagement programming, including classes, scholarships, and one of the largest high school musical theatre award programs in the nation. Located on 16 acres in Swope Park, the historic, city-owned venue is the second largest outdoor producing theatre in the country with almost 8,000 seats.

Follow Starlight on social media @kcstarlight and visit Click Here for more information.

Starlight is supported in part by the City of Kansas City, Missouri Neighborhood Tourist Development Fund.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman, MurphyMade.




