Starlight to Mark 75 Years of Broadway at Kansas City Public Library Missouri Valley Sundays

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Starlight Theatre and the Kansas City Public Library will celebrate the historic venue's 75th anniversary with a special Missouri Valley Sundays program on Sunday, June 7, at the Central Library.

The event will feature Starlight President and CEO Lindsey Rood-Clifford, who will explore the theatre's remarkable journey since opening in 1950. During the conversation, Rood-Clifford will discuss Starlight's transformation from a municipally driven summer theatre into one of the nation's leading performing arts institutions, while highlighting memorable productions, celebrated performers, and the work that goes on behind the scenes to keep the organization thriving.

The discussion will also examine Starlight's role in the Kansas City community through its educational initiatives, arts access programs, school partnerships, scholarships, and other outreach efforts designed to connect audiences of all ages with live performance.

To commemorate the occasion, archival materials donated to the Kansas City Public Library's Missouri Valley Special Collections in 2023 will be displayed during the program, offering attendees a closer look at the theatre's rich history.

Located on 16 acres in Swope Park, Starlight Theatre is the largest and oldest continually operating performing arts organization in Kansas City. The nearly 8,000-seat venue is the second-largest outdoor producing theatre in the United States and presents Broadway productions, concerts, and community programming throughout the year.

The celebration comes as Starlight prepares to welcome Disney's Newsies September 8–13 as part of its 2026 AdventHealth Broadway Series.

The event will take place from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Central Library, located at 14 W. 10th Street in Kansas City.

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