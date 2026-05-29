THE ADDAMS FAMILY at Ozark Actors Theatre To Be Directed By Tony-Nominee Taylor Louderman

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Ozark Actors Theatre (OAT) to present The Addams Family in their 2026 professional main stage season. This classic comic turned tv show, turned film franchise, turned Broadway musical will be directed by Tony Nominee and Missouri native, Taylor Louderman.

The small regional theatre is one of only a handful of professional AEA affiliated theatres in rural Missouri, making this an incredible opportunity for the theatre located in Rolla, MO. Louderman said, “I'm so excited to return to Ozark Actors Theatre for my directorial debut, after making my stage debut here in 2001 as Annie.” To have her caliber of talent involved with OAT is quite meaningful to the immediate artistic community in mid Missouri.

This production will feature a colorful set designed by OAT newcomer, Adam Crinson and stunning lighting design by Michael Sullivan (OAT's The Sound of Music, CLUE, Spamalot, and Once Upon a Mattress), with a complex and beautiful score written by Andrew Lippa and book by Rick Elice (who also wrote last season's Peter and the Starcatcher) this material will soar under Louderman with the music direction of Dr. Jenna Lee Moore and choreography by OAT alum Avery Lux.

Though this promises to be a dazzling piece of theatre it will also be a gratifying piece of art carrying a deeper message. Louderman added, “The Addams Family is the perfect homecoming; a show that celebrates the idea that ‘normal' is an illusion, and that love and family transcend expectations, appearances, and change.”

The Addams Family is directed by OAT Alumni Taylor Louderman, sponsored by Phelps County Bank, and runs from June 11th to June 28th, 2026. Tickets may be purchased by phone (573-364-9523) or online at ozarkactorstheatre.org.

MORE ABOUT OZARK ACTORS THEATRE

Ozark Actors Theatre (OAT) is a hidden jewel in the rolling hills of the Ozarks. OAT is one of four professional theatres in out state Missouri. Located in Rolla, OAT is a non-profit organization founded in 1987 with the desire of to bring quality live professional theatre to the Ozarks.

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