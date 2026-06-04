Bob Dylan Live at Starlight to Feature Post-Show Fireworks Display

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Starlight Theatre will welcome legendary artist Bob Dylan to its historic stage Saturday, July 4. Immediately following the concert, the theatre invites patrons to stay to enjoy a complimentary fireworks display commemorating the holiday.

Bob Dylan returns to the road this summer for a highly anticipated run of dates featuring two acclaimed Americana acts: Lucinda Williams and the John Doe Folk Trio. With a catalog that has shaped modern music and a reputation for keeping audiences guessing night after night, Dylan continues to prove why he remains one of America's most compelling live artists. For fans of folk, roots music, and masterful songwriting, this tour offers a rare chance to experience a remarkable lineup of legendary and influential performers on one stage.

“Few artists have influenced American music and culture as profoundly as Bob Dylan, making his July 4 performance at Starlight an especially meaningful way to celebrate our nation's birthday,” Lindsey Rood-Clifford, Starlight's President + C.E.O., said. “As the evening concludes with a spectacular fireworks display lighting up the Kansas City sky, we'll celebrate not only Independence Day, but also the shared joy, connection, and lasting memories that live music creates.”

Tickets to Bob Dylan are available now at kcstarlight.com, by calling (816) 363-7827, or by visiting the ticket office at 4600 Starlight Road, Kansas City, Mo., 64132.

About Bob Dylan

Bob Dylan is one of our culture's most influential and groundbreaking artists. In the decades since he first burst into the public's consciousness via New York City's Greenwich Village folk music scene in the early 1960s, Bob Dylan has sold more than 125 million records around the world and amassed a singular body of work that includes some of the greatest and most popular songs the world has ever known.

How to Purchase Tickets

Tickets to Bob Dylan at Starlight are on sale now and available online at kcstarlight.com, by calling (816) 363-7827, or by visiting the ticket office at 4600 Starlight Road, Kansas City.

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