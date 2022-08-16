Review: You Don't Want to Miss LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS At the Warwick Theatre

Nick Padgett, Producing Artistic Director of Padgett Productions presents LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, through August 21 at the Warwick Theatre in the Westport Entertainment District. This production is one of the best to hit the stage in Kansas City this year. I know when I left the theater I could still hear the songs in my head, and it has continued for several joyous days.

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS with book and lyrics by Howard Ashman and music by Alan Menken is based on the 1960 film by Roger Corman and screenplay by Charles Griffin. The musical opened Off-Broadway in July 1982 and ran until November 1987, making it the third-longest running musical, and highest grossing production in Off-Broadway history.

The musical is the story of Seymour, who lives with Mr. Mushnik and works in his flower shop, and is in love with Audrey a fellow employee who is dating a sadistic dentist. But wait, it is not just a love story, it is also the story of an alien invasion by a . . . (I'll give you a hint: Seymour works in a flower shop). . .plant. This isn't your run-of-the-mill, everyday household rose bush. No, it is a plant that needs blood, human blood to survive so it can take over the world. But wait does it have to be Seymour's blood, treat yourself to a night out and buy a ticket to find out.

Padgett hasn't only put together a highly talented cast and provided KC with another top-notch production, but he also stars as Seymour and directs the musical. Nick is an immense talent whether he is behind the scenes of his latest production, or joining the cast on stage. He has a wonderful voice and his appearance was reminiscent of Rick Moranis, who played Seymour in the movie.

The glamour of Las Vegas has reached Kansas City in the form of Katie Marie Jones who stars opposite Padgett as Audrey. This is the first time I have been fortunate enough to see Jones perform, and I certainly hope she will continue to come to Kansas City in future roles. She had the perfect persona for Audrey and has a dynamic fabulous voice. She is known for her work in the NHL, as the In-Arena host for the Vegas Golden Knights, and her work as a Showgirl/Dancer in Nathan Burton Comedy Magic at Planet Hollywood.

Mr. Mushnik is marvelously portrayed by Chad Burris, a local actor, and director. He previously appeared in Padgett Productions' show SWEENY TODD. Tom Nelson takes on Steve Martin's role as the dentist and does a superb job with it. Other cast members include Jazlyn Epps as Ronnette, Matthew Harris as the voice of Audrey II, Kristen Altoro-Nevins as Crystal, Alena Riley as Chiffon, and McCandlys Harrison as the plant puppeteer. Tom Braselton is the Music Director of the five-piece band including Matthew Harris, Daniel Fowler, Grant Klinsick, and Drew Szczsny. Pamela Todd provides beautifully staged choreography.

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS continues at the Warwick through August 21. Purchase tickets online at www.PadgettProductionsKC.com.

Photos by Jessica Kent-Deterding courtesy of Padgett Productions