Review: GRAND HORIZONS at Kansas City Actors Theatre

Kansas City Actors Theatre presents “Grand Horizons,” a modern comedy of the family sort, at City Stage on the lower level of Union Station.

Peggy Friesen as Nancy

in KC Actors "Grand Horizons"

As Scene One begins, Bill and Nancy French prepare for supper. Bill sets the table. Nancy serves beverages. He provides coasters. Nancy serves the food. She seasons Bill’s plate. Bill positions a back pillow on Nancy’s chair. They settle in and begin eating. All seems calm and normal.

Nancy speaks. “I think I would like a divorce,” she says.

Bill acknowledges her. “All right,” he replies and continues eating.

End scene. Blackout.

“Grand Horizons” is the tongue–in–cheek moniker given the senior development to which the fifty-year, mostly amicable marriage of Bill and Nancy French has recently been downsized. It is early evening, suppertime, on an otherwise unremarkable day.

Bill (Victor Raider-Wexler) is a pharmacist. Nancy (Peggy Friesen) is a librarian. Both are retired and approaching their eightieth birthday.

Victor Raider-Wexler as Bill

in KC Actors "Grand Horizons"

The Frenches have two sons. They are Ben (Craig Benton), and Brian (Matt Leisy). Ben is an attorney, married for the past seven years to the currently pregnant Jess (Amy Attaway), a therapist. Brian is a public school theater teacher now very involved in the production chaos of this year’s selected spring play, Arthur Miller’s “The Crucible.” Oddly, for today’s political environment and for the uninitiated, “The Crucible” is about a “Witch Hunt.”

And that is the set-up for this very-funny 2020 Broadway experience by Bess Wohl, ironically titled for the senior development in which it is set.

“Buckle your seat belts… it is going to be a bumpy (and funny) ride.”

Matt Leisy as Brian Scene Two. The French’s two sons- and daughter-in-law show up the next day panicked that their perfect parents are calling it quits. I will not spoil your joy and surprise of discovery by sharing exactly what happens next. I will say that this is a well calibrated, seven person ensemble cast. “Grand Horizons” is a hilarious comedy-tinged with a little sadness and eventual self-awareness. It is more than worth seeing. Playwright Bess Wohl has a splendid gift of understanding how real people talk and react to each other in real life. The “Grand Horizons” ensemble is the single, most balanced group I’ve seen in a very long time either on Broadway or in a regional theater. Playing comedy and making it believable is incredibly difficult. These actors have both their characters and their play script down pat. There is definition and belief in each character. And although this is going to seem contradictory, “Grand Horizons” has fast moving, smart dialog. Sometimes actors even speak over each other. But these particular actors have the confidence, wisdom, and training to wait for the laugh. Craig Benton as Ben Peggy Friesen as Nancy is the center of the play. She is wonderfully introspective with a sweet sense of self awareness and discovery. Victor Raider-Wexler as Bill is typically irascible. Over the course of the play, Bill doesn’t have many lines. In Victor’s hands, Bill does not need too many. He makes the most of every syllable and stage business. Craig Benton as Ben becomes the practical one in this tiny nuclear family. He always means well, but can’t help but trip over his own good intentions, denseness, and a bit of a rash. Amy Attaway as Jess, Ben’s pregnant spouse, wants to help. After all, she is a therapist, but with the birth of her own first child imminent, Jess can’t help but project her own possible future into Bill and Nancy’s dilemma. Matt Leisy as Brian is a nice man, but a little self-absorbed with his own life concerns of the moment. Amy Attaway as Jess Supporting the rest of the cast are two incidental characters that we only meet briefly, but who are memorable. Jan Rogge plays Carla, Bill’s (kind-of-girlfriend). All we really know about Carla is she has met Bill in their joint stand-up comedy class at the senior center. They have flirted and sent sexy text messages back and forth. Anything further is left to our imaginations. Tanner Rose does a quick and decidedly wise turn as Tommy. Tommy is just some guy that Brian has picked up in a bar. Brian needs to share. Tommy is up for a one-night stand. Brian is more circumspect. He wants to talk. Tommy is more playful. It doesn’t take too long for Tommy to get Brian’s number, extricate himself from Brian’s drama, and offer some pretty decent advice while running away with his scene. Tanner Rose as Tommy The actors are still getting used to the various places in the script that individual audiences find funny. They play along, and deftly play with the audience. “Grand Horizons” is ably directed by Dennis D. Hennessy. Sets are by Joe Burkard. Costume Design is by Mary Traylor. Lighting is by Zan de Spelder. Sound designer is Jon Robertson. The many essential props were gathered and designed by Shawnna Journagan. The stage manager is Caroline B. Jackson. Playwright Bess Wohl is a Broadway up and comer. She is also the author of several off-Broadway plays, a musical, several produced screenplays, and she has written for several TV series. Wohl won the 2015 Outer Critic’s Circle Award as a new and important voice in contemporary theater. This play was a 2020 Tony nominee. Jan Rogge as Carla “Grand Horizons” was inspired for Wohl by a friend’s similar experience. His parents split after a long marriage during Wohl’s own first pregnancy. Kansas City Actor’s Theatre production of “Grand Horizons” continues its run through September 3 at the City Stage on the lower level of Union Station. This is one show I recommend you not miss if you have a sense of humor or parents. By the way, this is a comedy about an adult family, but definitely not for little children. Also, aliens and sourpusses need not attend. Tickets are available online at www.kcactors.org or by telephone at 816-361-5228.

