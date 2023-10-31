Kansas City Ballet School Director Grace Holmes Departs

Kansas City Ballet Artistic Director Devon Carney has revealed that Grace Holmes, Director of the Kansas City Ballet School since 2014, has accepted the position of Director of the San Francisco Ballet School, commencing in January of 2024.

“Grace has done an amazing job of elevating the training at our school and I’m sure she’ll do the same for San Francisco,” Carney said. “It’s a big loss for us but we wish her well, returning to her roots in San Francisco.”

“Working at Kansas City Ballet for the past nine years has been fulfilling and enlightening,” Holmes said. “The facilities, opportunities, and most importantly, the people at KCB are truly inspiring. As I make my way forward to my next adventure, I will take with me fond memories and lasting friendships. Thank you KCB for all that you do!”

Kimberly Cowen will serve as Interim School Director while the search commences for Grace’s replacement. Those interested in applying for the position of Director of the Kansas City Ballet School should see the full description on the Kansas City Ballet website at https://kcballet.org/employment-audition-opportunities/ .

Under Grace Holmes’ leadership, the Kansas City Ballet School has expanded dramatically with new full-day programs, a broader range of classes for adults, participation in national and international competitions, and the expansion of the South Campus at Meadowbrook in Prairie Village which grew from two studios with 3,400 square feet to 12,000 square feet and four state of the art studios.

Kimberly Cowen has been a member of the faculty of the Kansas City Ballet School for 20 years, following her amazing 20-year career as a lead dancer with the Kansas City Ballet. In recent years, she has overseen the Kansas City Youth Ballet, the performing program for advanced students at the Kansas City Ballet School.

“Grace Holmes came on board as our KCB Academy Director one year after I arrived. Over her past nine plus years of service, she has brought incredible growth in our Academy. She began our successful Daytime Program and navigated the school all the way through the pandemic and never closed operations. It is bittersweet to see her move on, but her contributions to the quality, reputation, and stature of Kansas City Ballet on the national stage will live on in all the students that have passed through our halls and those that are still studying with us. I'm very grateful for the time that we have had together and wish her all the greatest success in this exciting new chapter in her career,” Carney said.

He continued, “Kim Cowen, a beloved former Kansas City Ballet performing artist of 20 years and current Principal of the KCB Academy Upper Division and Director of the Kansas City Youth Ballet, the performing arm of the school, will take on the temporary role of Interim School Director while a search for the next permanent School Director is conducted. I trust her implicitly to take on these added responsibilities and continue to oversee day to day operations of the Kansas City Ballet Academy with an eye toward maintaining the high standards which our students, families as well as our community have come to expect from this organization.”

About Kansas City Ballet

MISSION: To Inspire and Engage Through the Beauty, Power & Passion of Dance

VISION: Outstanding Dance Experiences Accessible to All

Founded in 1957, Kansas City Ballet is a professional ballet company led by Artistic Director Devon Carney and Executive Director David Gray. Kansas City Ballet is an indispensable community asset through exceptional performances, excellence in dance training and quality community engagement and education programs for all ages. Kansas City Ballet is home to Kansas City Ballet School which, with an enrollment of more than 1,000 children and adults, offers professional training for the career-minded student as well as for those simply seeking a healthy lifestyle.

Through the professional company, Second Company (KCB II & Trainees), and Community Engagement and Education Department, Kansas City Ballet seeks to nurture and develop artists, audiences, and students in the values inherent in the creativity, diversity, and joy of dance. The company’s home, the Todd Bolender

Center for Dance & Creativity, in conjunction with our Resident Company status at the world-class Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts, positions Kansas City as a destination for dance.

