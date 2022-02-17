KC Fringe Announces New Executive Director

Today, KC Fringe Festival announces that Audrey Crabtree will step into the role as the new Executive Director of the KC Fringe. She succeeds Cheryl Kimmi the Festival's founder, as Executive Director. Cheryl Kimmi will move into the role of Development Director.

Audrey Crabtree is an award-winning producer, actor and director. She created and ran the international NY Clown Theatre Festival for 10 years, and was program director at Artica in St Louis for two years.

"With Audrey's track record of producing and managing festivals and her experience as a performer/creator, I can't think of a better fit. I'm also excited about her network of both national and International Artists. Her connections, as well as her multi-hyphenate skills, will infuse KC Fringe with a new, vibrant energy as we return to a live festival. " - Stephanie Roberts, Board President.

Audrey is a Fringe regular, participating as a performer, producer and patron in New York, Minneapolis, San Francisco, and St Louis. Her work was also featured in the Dublin and Perth Fringe Festivals.

"KC Fringe has a long-standing stellar reputation and dedicated volunteer team, guided by the loving hand of Cheryl Kimmi. I am thrilled to return to my hometown and join the KC Fringe family. As we re-emerge with our live festival this year, I plan to continue the support and showcase of our KC artists while growing our diversity and inclusion, and engaging KC's emerging artists. Kansas City, here I come!"- Audrey Crabtree

The KC Fringe Festival empowers a diverse array of educational and cultural events in order to inspire creativity and build bonds among audiences, artists, businesses and civic organizations.