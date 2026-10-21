Cast Set For A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Kansas City Repertory Theatre

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Kansas City Repertory Theatre has announced the cast of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, Kansas City's beloved holiday tradition, playing Nov. 21 – Dec. 24, 2026 at Spencer Theatre. Longtime Kansas City actor and KCRep veteran Mark Robbins steps into the role of Ebenezer Scrooge, succeeding Gary Neal Johnson, who took his final bow in 2025 after more than two decades in the role.

Adapted by Jason Chanos and Stuart Carden from the novella by Charles Dickens, this year's production is directed by KCRep Artistic Associate Darrington Clark, a familiar face to A Christmas Carol audiences who most recently appeared in the production's cast in 2025. Robbins is no stranger to A Christmas Carol. He has performed in the production since 1984 in roles including Bob Cratchit, Jacob Marley and Charles Dickens, has understudied Scrooge since 2021 and has played the role at student matinee performances. His KCRep history began with Hamlet in 1982, and he has since appeared in more than 60 other KCRep productions, including Angels in America (Parts I and II), Death of a Salesman, Emma, Once and The Mystery of Irma Vep.

Mark Robbins shared, “Having studied the 'Art of Scroogeology' at the feet of colleague and good friend Gary Neal Johnson for just about every one of the 25 years of his tenure, I feel fully prepared to happily and humbly assume the role this season.”

Join Ebenezer Scrooge on his redemptive journey with the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future, and rediscover the true meaning of the holidays. Audiences will meet the Cratchits, Tiny Tim and the irresistible Fezziwigs, and hear the haunting and joyous Candlelight Carol — all this and more to kindle your Christmas spirit. Share the season with the people you love at A Christmas Carol.

Kansas City Repertory Theatre Artistic Director Stuart Carden stated, “This year, we celebrate a thrilling new chapter in a beloved Kansas City tradition, as legendary local actor Mark Robbins steps into the iconic role of Scrooge for the first time, guided by the fresh vision of Artistic Associate Darrington Clark. It's a wonderful passing of the A Christmas Carol candle, a celebration of extraordinary Kansas City talent, and a reminder that even the most cherished stories can feel wonderfully new.”

A CHRISTMAS CAROL CAST

Mark Robbins (Ebenezer Scrooge) is a veteran of 24 seasons of KCRep's A Christmas Carol. Over his long history with the company, he has played the title roles in Oedipus the King and Sherlock Holmes: The Final Adventure. His other KCRep credits include Angels in America (Parts I and II), Death of a Salesman, King Lear, Hamlet, Emma and Once. A founding member of Kansas City Actors Theatre, Robbins has acted with and directed many of its productions. He has also performed with the Heart of America Shakespeare Festival, Unicorn Theatre, The Living Room, New Theatre and The Coterie. He holds a BA from Webster College Conservatory and an MFA from Wayne State University, and is a member of Actors' Equity Association.

In addition to the debut of Mark Robbins as Ebenezer Scrooge, cast members include: Chioma Anyanwu (Ghost of Christmas Past/Fred Party Guest), Walter Coppage (Mr. Fezziwig), Sam Cordes (Fred/Young Ebenezer Scrooge), Marcel Daly (Caroline's Husband/Belle's Husband/Ensemble), Nedra Dixon (Storyteller), Peggy Friesen (Charwoman/Mrs. Fezziwig/Harpist), Vaughan W. Harrison (Fred Party Guest), Shanna Jones (Quartet—Alto/Solicitor 2/Fred Party Guest), Sheridan Anthony Mirador (Quartet—Tenor/Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come), Brooke Myers (Quartet—Featured Soprano/Belle/Caroline/Fred Party Guest), Cara Parisi (Fred Party Guest/Solicitor 1 & 2 Swing), Cody Proctor (Bob Cratchit), Matt Rapport (Ghost of Christmas Present/Solicitor 1), John Rensenhouse (Jacob Marley/Old Joe), Jonathan Lloyd Schriock (Fiddler), Morgan Lynn Sterrett-Roate (Mrs. Fred/Mrs. Dilber) and Teonna Wesley (Mrs. Cratchit). Tiny Tim will be played by Marlowe Sprenger and Isabella Klein.

The youth cast includes Emery Bailey (Teen Scrooge/Turkey Boy), Carson Cornwell (Ignorance/Young Scrooge), Amelie Dennis (Youth Female Swing), Samuel Eddy (Peter Cratchit/Dick Wilkins), Ryleigh Elledge (Belinda Cratchit/Fezziwig Daughter), Emerson Ellsworth (Fan), Lincoln Ellsworth (Peter Cratchit/Dick Wilkins), Mary Flood (Martha Cratchit/Fezziwig Daughter), Lucas Gutierrez-Sullenger (Ignorance/Young Scrooge), Jude Hanks (Teen Scrooge/Turkey Boy), Kaiden Johnson (Youth Male Swing), Bellamy Kelly (Want), Izzy Krusemark (Fan), Charli Jewell Slaughter (Belinda Cratchit/Fezziwig Daughter) and Ryann Symons (Martha Cratchit/Fezziwig Daughter).

CREATIVE TEAM

Darrington Clark (Director) is a native Kansas Citian, arts administrator, casting director, youth educator and theater artist with more than a decade of professional experience in performance, directing and education. As KCRep's Artistic Associate and casting lead, he has cast John Proctor Is the Villain, Come From Away, The Wizard of Oz and One of the Good Ones. A Christmas Carol marks his KCRep directing debut. Clark has performed and taught youth programs at The Coterie, Unicorn Theatre, Starlight, Kansas City Actors Theatre, Music Theater Heritage and the Heart of America Shakespeare Festival. He has also directed for Stage Right Performing Arts, KC Public Theater, K-State Theater and Whim Productions. He is a member of Actors' Equity Association.

In addition to Director Darrington Clark, the design and production team for A Christmas Carol includes Jenise Cook (Intimacy Coach), Rachel M. Dyer (Stage Manager), Anthony T. Edwards (Music Director/Conductor/Piano), John Ezell (Scenic Design), Gene Friedman (Associate Scenic Design), Jenny Green (Costume Design), Josh Horvath (Sound Design), Minjoo Kim (Lighting Design), Lauren Lee (Associate Lighting Design), Alex Murphy (Assistant Stage Manager), Addison Price (Assistant Stage Manager), Austin Skibbie (Associate Director) and Marc Wayne (Choreographer).

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