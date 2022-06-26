Broadway's Courter Simmons Leads Arrow Rock Lyceum's JERSEY BOYS

The Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre brings the phenomenal music, memorable characters, and great storytelling of Jersey Boys to its stage June 23-July 3.

Jersey Boys follows four blue-collar kids who sprang from obscurity to become one of the greatest successes in pop music history. This Tony Award-winning musical takes the audience inside the 40-year friendship of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons as the foursome work their way from the streets of New Jersey to the heights of stardom. The production includes the group's chart-topping hits, including "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Can't Take My Eyes Off You," "Dawn," and "My Eyes Adored You."

Michael Ingersoll, who has a long-time connection with Jersey Boys, makes his theatrical directing debut with this production. He has experience as a producer, actor, writer, and touring recording artist, and is the executive producer of Artists Lounge Live, a Chicago-based production company that creates and presents concerts nationwide. As an actor, he won acclaim starring as Nick Massi of the Four Seasons in Jersey Boys, originating the Broadway tour casts in San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Chicago. Following his 1,300-performance tenure in the show, he created retro-rock vocal group Under the Streetlamp. Ingersoll toured internationally with the quartet, starring in four PBS concert specials and recording five albums.

Courtney Oliver is the show's choreographer and assistant director. She hails from Memphis, Tennessee, where she has been a resident company member as well as the director of auditions and special events at Playhouse on the Square for 21 years. She has directed and choreographed numerous shows including cult favorites Carrie, Heathers, Debbie Does Dallas, The Great American Trailer Park Musical, Murder For Two, and 1984. Her award-winning choreography has appeared in such shows as Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Urinetown, Reefer Madness, and The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.

Courter Simmons appears in the role of Frankie Valli. He's been involved with multiple companies of Jersey Boys for 15 years, including on Broadway, off-Broadway, and the national tour. He has also appeared in the national tours of Beauty & The Beast and High School Musical. Actors portraying the other Four Seasons members include Erik Keiser as Bob Gaudio. Among his New York and touring credits are the roles of Keith Partridge in the off-Broadway premiere of The Brady Bunch and Ren McCormack on the national tour of Footloose. He has been seen regionally in The Full Monty, Man of La Mancha, and It Shoulda Been You. Jason Michael Evans portrays Nick Massi. He was last seen on the Lyceum stage as Curly in Oklahoma! He originated the role of Gleb on the first national tour of Anastasia. Other theater credits include Stephen Sondheim's Passion, and his TV appearances include roles on Madam Secretary, The Good Cop, and General Hospital. Ryan Williams appears as Tommy DeVito. He appeared as Don in Kinky Boots at the Fulton Theatre in Pennsylvania, and has toured the U.S. in Andrew Lloyd Webber's new production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. Other New York and touring credits include Rock Of Ages, Les Miserables, Grease, and Evil Dead: The Musical.

Rounding out the Jersey Boys ensemble cast are Corey Barrow (Hal Miller), Grace Bobber (Mary Delgado), Anthony de Marte (Joey), Lauren Echausse (Lorraine), Christian Fary (Charlie), Steven Gagliano (Joe), Steve Isom (Gyp De Carlo), Perry Ojeda (Norm Waxman), Joseph Oliveri (Hank), Rebecca Russell (Francine), and Jeffrey C. Wolf (Bob Crewe).

The production team includes Music Director Brett Kristofferson, Resident Scenic Designer Ryan J. Zirngibl, Lighting Designer Johnathan A. Reed, Resident Costume Designer Garth Dunbar, Resident Sound Designer Jon Robertson, Production Stage Manager Tony Dearing, and Assistant Stage Manager Ivan Dario Cano.

This production is rated PG-13 and contains adult language that may not be suitable for all audiences members. Single tickets for Jersey Boys are $46 for adults, with senior, student/child, and public safety discounts available. Show dates are June 23-July 3. Evening performances begin at 7:30 p.m. and matinees begin at 2 p.m.