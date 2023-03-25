AN ADOLESCENT CABARET to Premiere at The Black Box in May
Performances are on May 24th and 24th.
Raymore-born Madilynn Mansur is a nuero-divergent solo artist who's bringing her all-new work to The Black Box in the West Bottoms for two nights only. An Adolescent Cabaret is a piece inspired by her discoveries in writing a letter to herself, as an assignment, at Royal Central School of Speech and Drama in London.
A year in the making, this deconstructed cabaret blends the light and darkness of memory and examines the difficulty of wrestling with memories lost or faded. This show explores the themes of ADHD, feminism, and self discovery.
An Adolescent Cabaret is a celebration of the inner child. Will you celebrate with her?
This show recommended for ages 14+.
The audience is invited to stay for a talkback with the artist following each performance.
TICKETS
General Admission $20
Available at the door or online at adolescentcabaret.eventbrite.com
LOCATION
The Black Box (West Bottoms)
1060 Union Ave, Kansas City, MO
Free parking available
DATE & TIME
Wednesday, May 24 & Thursday, May 25, 2023
Doors open at 7:00pm, show begins at 7:30pm
FOLLOW FOR MORE
Madilynn Mansur Productions (Instagram): @madilynnmansurproductions
The Black Box (Instagram): @theblackboxkc
The Black Box (Facebook): facebook.com/theblackboxkc
Join Our Mailing List: blackboxkc.com/mailinglist