AN ADOLESCENT CABARET to Premiere at The Black Box in May

Raymore-born Madilynn Mansur is a nuero-divergent solo artist who's bringing her all-new work to The Black Box in the West Bottoms for two nights only. An Adolescent Cabaret is a piece inspired by her discoveries in writing a letter to herself, as an assignment, at Royal Central School of Speech and Drama in London.

A year in the making, this deconstructed cabaret blends the light and darkness of memory and examines the difficulty of wrestling with memories lost or faded. This show explores the themes of ADHD, feminism, and self discovery.

An Adolescent Cabaret is a celebration of the inner child. Will you celebrate with her?

This show recommended for ages 14+.

The audience is invited to stay for a talkback with the artist following each performance.

TICKETS

General Admission $20

Available at the door or online at adolescentcabaret.eventbrite.com

LOCATION

The Black Box (West Bottoms)

1060 Union Ave, Kansas City, MO

Free parking available

DATE & TIME

Wednesday, May 24 & Thursday, May 25, 2023

Doors open at 7:00pm, show begins at 7:30pm

FOLLOW FOR MORE

Madilynn Mansur Productions (Instagram): @madilynnmansurproductions

The Black Box (Instagram): @theblackboxkc

The Black Box (Facebook): facebook.com/theblackboxkc

Join Our Mailing List: blackboxkc.com/mailinglist