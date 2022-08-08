The National Ballet of Japan Announces Promotions, Joiners and Leavers For the 2022/2023 Season
The National Ballet of Japan has announced promotions, joiners and leavers for the 2022/2023 Season.
Promotions
KIMURA Yuri is promoted to Principal.
NAKAJIMA Shunya is promoted to Soloist.
NAKAJIMA Mizuki, HARADA Maiko and HIROTA Nana are promoted to First Artist.
Joiners
For 2022/2023 season, the National Ballet of Japan welcomes eleven new dancers as follows to the Company as the season contracted dancers.
First Artist
NAOTSUKA Miho
Artists
ISHIYAMA Ren (former registered dancer of the NBJ)
KINJO Honoka (from Takahashi Hiromi Ballet Studio)
HASHIMOTO Mao (from ARCHITANZ Training Program)
HATTORI Yui (former registered dancer of the NBJ)
HANAGATA Yuzuki
MORIMOTO Kosuke (from Tanaka Ballet Art)
YAMAMOTO Suzu (from Acri-Horimoto Ballet Academy)
Apprentices
UCHIDA Misato
SUGANUMA Saki (graduated from NNT Ballet School)
NEMOTO Manami (graduated from NNT Ballet School)
Also, First Artist NAKADA Misato returns in the position of the season contracted dancer from 2022/2023 season.
Leavers & other
Following dancers will leave the Company.
Principal Character Artists
KAIKAWA Tetsuo
MOTOJIMA Miwa
First Soloist
IZAWA Ryo
Soloist
HOSODA Chiaki
First Artist
TAKAHASHI Kazuki
Artists
INAMURA Shiori
KAWAKAMI Tamaki
KITAMURA Kanae
The National Ballet of Japan will leap into its upcoming season with a new production of Giselle from 21 Oct.