The National Ballet of Japan Announces Promotions, Joiners and Leavers For the 2022/2023 Season

The National Ballet of Japan has announced promotions, joiners and leavers for the 2022/2023 Season.

Promotions

KIMURA Yuri is promoted to Principal.

NAKAJIMA Shunya is promoted to Soloist.

NAKAJIMA Mizuki, HARADA Maiko and HIROTA Nana are promoted to First Artist.

Joiners

For 2022/2023 season, the National Ballet of Japan welcomes eleven new dancers as follows to the Company as the season contracted dancers.

First Artist

NAOTSUKA Miho

Artists

ISHIYAMA Ren (former registered dancer of the NBJ)

KINJO Honoka (from Takahashi Hiromi Ballet Studio)

HASHIMOTO Mao (from ARCHITANZ Training Program)

HATTORI Yui (former registered dancer of the NBJ)

HANAGATA Yuzuki

MORIMOTO Kosuke (from Tanaka Ballet Art)

YAMAMOTO Suzu (from Acri-Horimoto Ballet Academy)

Apprentices

UCHIDA Misato

SUGANUMA Saki (graduated from NNT Ballet School)

NEMOTO Manami (graduated from NNT Ballet School)



Also, First Artist NAKADA Misato returns in the position of the season contracted dancer from 2022/2023 season.

Leavers & other

Following dancers will leave the Company.



Principal Character Artists

KAIKAWA Tetsuo

MOTOJIMA Miwa

First Soloist

IZAWA Ryo

Soloist

HOSODA Chiaki

First Artist

TAKAHASHI Kazuki

Artists

INAMURA Shiori

KAWAKAMI Tamaki

KITAMURA Kanae





The National Ballet of Japan will leap into its upcoming season with a new production of Giselle from 21 Oct.