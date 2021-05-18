Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

TOKYO GODFATHERS Now On Stage At New National Theatre

The stage adaptation of the popular film is now on stage through May 32rd only!

May. 18, 2021  
Tokyo Godfathers is the stage adaptation of the popular 2003 feature-length animated film directed by KON Satoshi, Tokyo Godfathers. The production is now on stage for a limited time at the New National Theatre.

Performed as part of the "The Power of Caring" series, this production follows the story of three homeless people of different ages and genders who through various circumstances encounter a "miracle" on Christmas night in Tokyo. FUJITA Shuntaro demonstrates a sensitivity for the original work, a highly popular and regarded animated film, leaving the story as it is, but with the added expressiveness that can only come through drama. This version changes the year from 2003 to 2021, illuminating various issues currently faced in Tokyo and in Japan.

With his remarkable recent endeavours, the director FUJITA is a rising star and won the Best Director Award at the 28th Yomiuri Drama Awards in 2020. Whether directing musicals or plays, he continues to bring out works that stimulate discussion.

The performances will be taking place based on the policies of the Japanese government and the Tokyo Metropolitan government, along with the guideline for the prevention of the spread of COVID-19 infection by the Association of Public Theatres and Halls in Japan.

Tokyo Godfathers

The Power of Caring Part II
A New Play
Only Performed in Japanese

12 May - 30 May, 2021 ( 23 Performances )

Running time is approx. 1 hours 55 mins (without an interval)

For tickets and more click here.


