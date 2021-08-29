STORM is Now Playing at the Nissay Theatre

A secret friendship fostered by a wolf and a goat, the "eating side" and the "edible side". A masterpiece depicting the importance of friends and the beautiful heart of compassion for others will reappear at the Nissei Theater. Enjoy the stage with plenty of songs, music and dance that can be enjoyed by children and adults alike!

The performances is part of the Nissei Theater Family Festival 2021.

Dates: Saturday, August 28, 2021, Sunday, August 29, 2021

Cast: Gota Watanabe (Gab) / Ai Kitaura (May) / Hiroshi Omori (Giro) / Atsuko Hirata (Aunt Goat) / Kohei Shimada (Barry) * / Kota Kihara (Tap) / Yui Kitagawa (Mii) / Ayame Koyama Sakai Naoyuki Takimoto Naoko Hinano Himeka Hasegawa Noboru Hirayama Toru Furukawa Wakana Mita Yoko Yamaguchi Shotaro Yamazaki Mayuko Yamane Kaion

Learn more at https://www.nissaytheatre.or.jp/schedule/famifes2021arashi/.