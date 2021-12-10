Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Permanent Production of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST is Coming to Tokyo Disney

The musical will open at the Maihama Amphitheater in October 2022.

Dec. 10, 2021  
Permanent Production of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST is Coming to Tokyo Disney

Tokyo Disney Resort will get a permanent production of Beauty and the Beast in 2022, WDW News Today reports. The musical will open at the Maihama Amphitheater in October 2022.

The production will be in partnership with Shiki Theatre Company, which is known for translating Disney's Broadway productions such as "Frozen", "The Little Mermaid", and the original "Beauty and the Beast" to Japanese.

Beauty and the Beast was announced at the Disney Ambassador Hotel, adjacent to the Maihama Amphitheater. The show has been reinvented from the original 1995 production in Tokyo and Osaka, featuring new set designs and a refreshed script and direction. This will be the first permanent production at the Maihama Amphitheater in 11 years.

No further details, such as casting or ticket sales dates, were announced.

Read more on WDW News Today.


