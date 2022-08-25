New National Theatre Will Stream DIE ZAUBERFLOTE Online For Free

NNTT Stream's streaming lineup for this autumn will include opera "Die Zauberflöte," a story of love and adventure by Mozart.

It will be available for two months from Friday the 16th of September to Wednesday the 16th November, and free to watch online with no registration required.

The beloved singspiel "Die Zauberflöte" is a fantasy of love and adventure that has sparked a lifetime of opera appreciation in many children around the world. This work is a veritable treasure trove of sound, with a succession of beautiful musical numbers performed throughout, including the catchy "Der Vogelfänger bin ich ja" and "Pa- Pa- Pa-", as well as the technically demanding aria "Der Hölle Rache kocht in meinem Herzen" sung by the Königin der Nacht (Queen of the Night). The celebrated production by William KENTRIDGE, master of contemporary art, uses drawings to create a mystical setting. The video projections are in black and white representing the conflict between light and shadows of human nature. The director's profund sensibilities and poesy bring out the essence of genius composer's final opera.

Viewing Period: 16 September 2022, 12:00 - 16 November 2022, 12:00 JST

Sung in German with English and Japanese surtitles

Recorded on 3 October 2018

Performed at Opera Palace, New National Theatre, Tokyo