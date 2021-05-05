Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Virtual Events
Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

New National Theatre Tokyo to Stream Roland Petit's COPPELIA

The production will feature principal dancers Ayako Ono as Swanilda, Takafumi Watanabe as Franz, and Ryuji Yamamoto as Coppelius. 

May. 5, 2021  

Time Out has reported that after being forced to cancel shows due to the current state of emergency, the New National Theatre Tokyo will be streaming performances online for free. Performances will begin with a live-stream of Roland Petit's 'Coppélia' on Saturday May 8 at 2pm.

Tune in below!

The production will feature principal dancers Ayako Ono as Swanilda, Takafumi Watanabe as Franz, and Ryuji Yamamoto as Coppelius.

For more information visit: https://www.nntt.jac.go.jp/english/


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Theater T-Shirt
Courtney Reed: Woman Running Kingdom T-Shirt
If You Don't Clap T-Shirt

Related Articles
Tanya Thomas NATURALLY TAN to be Streamed Worldwide   Photo

Tanya Thomas' NATURALLY TAN to be Streamed Worldwide  

Harris Theater Announces BEYOND THE ARIA Virtual Season Finale with Joyce DiDonato Photo

Harris Theater Announces BEYOND THE ARIA Virtual Season Finale with Joyce DiDonato

Kristen Adele Calhoun and Mildred Lewis to Close Out CONSEQUENCES Series Photo

Kristen Adele Calhoun and Mildred Lewis to Close Out CONSEQUENCES Series

The ASCAP Foundation Presents SONGWRITERS: NEXT GENERATION Photo

The ASCAP Foundation Presents SONGWRITERS: NEXT GENERATION


More Hot Stories For You

  • Kelli Rabke Debuts New Cabaret Performance This Weekend
  • The Bamboozle Celebrates 20 Years With Anniversary Event in 2023
  • Ring-a-Ding-Ding Event Celebrates Frank Sinatra This Month
  • Photo Flash: Nicky Silver's FAT MEN IN SKIRTS Continues Live On Stage In Englewood