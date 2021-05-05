New National Theatre Tokyo to Stream Roland Petit's COPPELIA

Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

Time Out has reported that after being forced to cancel shows due to the current state of emergency, the New National Theatre Tokyo will be streaming performances online for free. Performances will begin with a live-stream of Roland Petit's 'Coppélia' on Saturday May 8 at 2pm.

Tune in below!

The production will feature principal dancers Ayako Ono as Swanilda, Takafumi Watanabe as Franz, and Ryuji Yamamoto as Coppelius.

For more information visit: https://www.nntt.jac.go.jp/english/