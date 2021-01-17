New National Theatre Presents TOSCA

New National Theatre in Tokyo has announced a production of Tosca. Performances run through February 3.

Italian director Antonello MADAU-DIAZ's highly popular production of Puccini's Tosca returns to the NNTT. His visually spectacular staging, especially in the "Te Deum" scene in Act I, vividly evokes the atmosphere of turn of the nineteenth century Rome where the tragedy of the doomed lovers Tosca and Cavaradossi takes place.

The opera is full of vocal highlights including Cavaradossi's ardent romanza "Recondita armonia", Tosca's heart-felt prayer "Vissi d'arte, vissi d'amore" and Cavaradossi's farewell song, "E lucevan le stele", and Puccini's music maintains the dramatic tension right to the climactic final scene.

The role of Tosca will be performed by up-and-coming soprano Chiara ISOTTON, who has been earning a name for herself in this role. Cavaradossi will be played by the globally prominent and popular tenor Francesco MELI. Taking up the baton will be Daniele CALLEGARI, a stalwart in the world of Italian opera.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.nntt.jac.go.jp/english/productions/opera/tosca-2021.html.