NNTT Will Stream DON PASQUALE and REACTION PROCESS Next Month

"Don Pasquale" will be available for two months from Friday the 8th of July, and "Reaction Process" for two months from Friday the 1st of July.

Jun. 16, 2022  
NNTT Stream's streaming lineup for this summer will include opera "Don Pasquale," a lovely romantic comedy by Donizetti, and drama "Reaction Process," performed as a full audition project in July 2021.

"Don Pasquale" will be available for two months from Friday the 8th of July, and "Reaction Process" for two months from Friday the 1st of July. It is free to watch online with no registration required.

Recording, sound recording, or taking screen shots (including screenshots) of the video distribution is prohibited, as is the case with theatre performances. Unauthorized reproduction on video sharing sites or social media is strictly prohibited.
Communication charges for viewing are the responsibility of the viewer.

Learn more at https://www.nntt.jac.go.jp/english/news/all/streaming-donpasquale-reactionprocess.html



