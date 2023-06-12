LA BOHEME Comes to the New National Theatre, Tokyo This Month

Set in 19th century Paris, this opera depicts the pure love of the poet Rodolfo and the seamstress Mimì, and the impoverished yet free spirit of young artists with dreams of future success. This romantic story is interwoven with dulcet melodies typical of Puccini. The scene featuring the famous arias "Che gelida manina" and "Mi chiamano Mimì" stands out among many operas as a beautiful scene of love. This production is packed with highlights, including the bustling Quartier Latin on the Christmas, the beautiful yet sorrowful vocal quartet of the lovers on their decision to part ways, and the moving final scene. The stage design is a realistic reproduction of Paris at the time, a major feat by director AGUNI Jun. The psychological characterisations carefully woven throughout each act are deeply evocative.



Mimì will be sung by Alessandra MARIANELLI, an Italian soprano who has appeared in various European opera houses. Alongside of her, Stephen Costello will return to the stage of Opera Palace as Rodolfo after his house debut in 2019 for Madama Butterfly. The Artistic Director of Opera ONO Kazushi will be on the podium to lead this Puccini's eternal masterpiece.

Performances run 28 Jun - 8 Jul, 2023.

Music by Giacomo Puccini

Opera in 4 Acts

Sung in Italian with English and Japanese surtitles

OPERA PALACE