KIMBERLY AKIMBO & More Win 2023 Tony Awards - Full List of Winners!

LA BOHEME Comes to the New National Theatre, Tokyo This Month

Performances run 28 Jun - 8 Jul, 2023.

By: Jun. 12, 2023

POPULAR

Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!
Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!
THE BLISSFUL LAND Comes to New National Theatre, Tokyo Photo 3 THE BLISSFUL LAND Comes to New National Theatre, Tokyo
RIGOLETTO is Now Playing at New National Theatre, Tokyo Photo 4 RIGOLETTO is Now Playing at New National Theatre, Tokyo

LA BOHEME Comes to the New National Theatre, Tokyo This Month

Set in 19th century Paris, this opera depicts the pure love of the poet Rodolfo and the seamstress Mimì, and the impoverished yet free spirit of young artists with dreams of future success. This romantic story is interwoven with dulcet melodies typical of Puccini. The scene featuring the famous arias "Che gelida manina" and "Mi chiamano Mimì" stands out among many operas as a beautiful scene of love. This production is packed with highlights, including the bustling Quartier Latin on the Christmas, the beautiful yet sorrowful vocal quartet of the lovers on their decision to part ways, and the moving final scene. The stage design is a realistic reproduction of Paris at the time, a major feat by director AGUNI Jun. The psychological characterisations carefully woven throughout each act are deeply evocative.

Mimì will be sung by Alessandra MARIANELLI, an Italian soprano who has appeared in various European opera houses. Alongside of her, Stephen Costello will return to the stage of Opera Palace as Rodolfo after his house debut in 2019 for Madama Butterfly. The Artistic Director of Opera ONO Kazushi will be on the podium to lead this Puccini's eternal masterpiece.

Performances run 28 Jun - 8 Jul, 2023.

Music by Giacomo Puccini
Opera in 4 Acts
Sung in Italian with English and Japanese surtitles
OPERA PALACE




RELATED STORIES - Japan

1
THE BLISSFUL LAND Comes to New National Theatre, Tokyo Photo
THE BLISSFUL LAND Comes to New National Theatre, Tokyo

The Blissful Land comes to the New National Theatre, Tokyo this month. This is the third in the 'Bridge to the Future' series presenting new works by Japanese playwrights.

2
RIGOLETTO is Now Playing at New National Theatre, Tokyo Photo
RIGOLETTO is Now Playing at New National Theatre, Tokyo

This season sees the new production of Verdi's mid-career masterpiece Rigoletto. This heart-breaking story unfolds around Rigoletto, the court jester, his beautiful and innocent daughter Gilda, and a womaniser noble Il Duca di Mantova. The score has numerous familiar pieces, including 'La donna è mobile', 'Caro nome' and 'Cortigliani, vil razza dannata', and the quartetto 'Bella figlia dell'amore' in Act 3.

3
Ballet Asteras 2023 Comes to Tokyo This Summer Photo
Ballet Asteras 2023 Comes to Tokyo This Summer

'Ballet Asteras' is a gala performance featuring notable Japanese dancers from ballet companies around the world, while also interacting with ballet companies and ballet schools overseas.

4
SALOME Comes to the New National Theatre, Tokyo This Month Photo
SALOME Comes to the New National Theatre, Tokyo This Month

Salome is coming to the New National Theatre, Tokyo this month. Performances begin on 27 May and run through 4 June, 2023.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: LaChanze Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Musical' Video Video: LaChanze Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Musical'
Victoria Clark Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Leading Actress in a Musical' Video
Victoria Clark Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Leading Actress in a Musical'
Patrick Marber Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Direction of a Play' Video
Patrick Marber Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Direction of a Play'
J. Harrison Ghee Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Leading Actor in a Musical' Video
J. Harrison Ghee Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Leading Actor in a Musical'
View all Videos

Japan SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# KANO - A Thousand-Mile Walk To Koshien
Botchan Theater (4/01-3/31)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You