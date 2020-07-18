Japanese Stage and Screen Actor Haruma Miura Dies at 30

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Haruma Miura, a Japanese singer and actor who has appeared on stage and screen, has died at 30.

Kyodo News reports that his death is a suspected suicide, and an apparent suicide note was found when Miura was found by his manager in his home in Tokyo.

Miura has appeared on stage most notably in Kinky Boots in 2016, taking on the role of Lola. For this role, he won the Haruko Sugimura Award in 2017. He has also appeared as Val Xavier in Orpheus Descending, Rodion Romanovich Raskolnikov in Crime and Punishment, and The Man in Whistle Down the Wind, among others.

Miura has also appeared in a number of movies including "Attack on Titan," "Eien no Zero" (Eternal Zero), "Kimi ni Todoke" (From Me to You), and "Koizora" (Sky of Love).

He also has been featured in television dramas such as "Bloody Monday," "Last Cinderella" and the "Gokusen" series.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You