Japanese Production Of PIPPIN Resumes Performances At Orix Theater, September 23

Sep. 22, 2022  
The Japanese-language production of the Tony-winning revival of Pippin, directed by Tony winner Diane Paulus, resumes its tour at the Orix Theater in Osaka September 23 following the cancellation of its performance in Tokyo, September 10-19 due to COVID cases within the company. The tour reopens at the Orix Theatre in Osaka and continuing through September 27.

Crystal Kay who plays leading player shares her message "It is so unfortunate, that after so much blood, sweat and tears we all worked so hard to build this amazing show but we had to close the show a week, but I'm so grateful that we have our Osaka run so we're gonna do our absolute best and pour our hearts and all our love into performing and giving magic and the greatest climax anyone has ever seen for the next five days. So we can't wait to see everyone and once again I'm so so grateful we're able to finish with this Osaka run."

Win Morisaki, who plays the role of Pippin comments "Everyone in the Pippin troop is awesome. So, I'm thrilled to play the Osaka run. And one of these days, I'm dreaming that we could play Broadway in Japanese with this cast members. Please include me in on that. "

The cast of Pippin is led by Win Morisaki as Pippin, Crystal Kay as Leading Player, Kiyotaka Imai as Charles, Hiromu Kiriya as Fastrada, Ayu Manaka as Catherine, Ryosuke Okada as Lewis, Mie Nakao, and Beverly Maeda as Berthe, Ryota Takahata, and Shintaro Oide as Theo.

The ensemble includes Masato Kagaya, Naoki Kamiya, Hiromitsu Sakamoto, Kenta Chatani, Tomihiro Tsunezumi, Asami Ishii, Chihiro Nagaishi, Rena Hasaya, Yua Hishiro, Aimi Hasegawa, Tsumugi Masui, Roman Khayrullin, Joel Herzfeld, Orion Griffiths, Mohamed Bouseta, and Amy Nightingale-Olsen.

Pippin has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, a book by Roger O. Hirson, choreography by Chet Walker, and circus creation by Gypsy Snider.

The 2013 revival of Pippin won four Tony Awards, including Best Revival of a Musical.

The musical is presented in Japan by Fuji TV, Kyodo Tokyo, and Watanabe Entertainment in association with Barry and Fran Weissler and Howard and Janet Kagan. For tickets, visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2198571®id=67&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pippin2022.jp%2Foutline-osaka.html%23ticket?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1


