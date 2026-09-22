Feature: UNIVERSAL STUDIOS JAPAN'S HALLOWEEN HORROR NIGHTS: A DECADE AND A HALF OF REIGNITING EXTREME FEAR

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Universal Studios Japan is currently holding the autumn event "Universal Extreme Autumn: Discover U!!!". The autumn of the park's 25th anniversary marks the 15th anniversary of HALLOWEEN HORROR NIGHTS. Having experienced firsthand the space that has evolved into the scariest in the park's history with values reaching extremes, I will share what it was like.

Contents

I. Universal Extreme Autumn: Discover U!!!

1. HALLOWEEN HORROR NIGHTS

- STREET ZOMBIES

- ZOMBIE de DANCE

- Halloween Horror Nights Academy: 15 Years of Screams -

- Lights Out: Nightmare Isolation

- Resident Evil Requiem: The Dive

- SADAKO'S CURSE: DARK HORROR RIDE

- HALLOWEEN HORROR NIGHTS 15th Anniversary Original Food

II. Conclusion

I. Universal Extreme Autumn -Discover U!!-

With the theme of emotional release found beyond overwhelming fear, the scariest space born from 15 years of history unfolds. Raging zombie hordes, mazes with no escape, and the park's first-ever R-18 rated experience await. Amidst echoing screams and cries, visitors are led to a true sense of liberation that cannot be experienced in daily life, through a limit-pushing fear experience.

1. HALLOWEEN HORROR NIGHTS

STREET ZOMBIES

I actually experienced this year's horror night and felt firsthand that the terror, entertainment value, and storyline have taken a massive leap forward. In this festival celebrating its 15th year, extreme terror with no place to escape continues one after another, featuring Lights Out: Nightmare Isolation attraction requiring a pledge form as an R-18 experience, Resident Evil Requiem: The Dive, SADAKO'S CURSE: DARK HORROR RIDE, and the largest number of zombies ever.

STREET ZOMBIES

This year's Horror Nights made me truly realize an evolution in fear and storytelling that surpasses previous years. In STREET ZOMBIES, the largest-ever horde of violent beings ruthlessly ravages everyday scenery, and the overwhelming immersion of people next to you transforming one after another is irresistible.

ZOMBIE de DANCE

Not only do past hits like Rat-tat-tat and Show come back to life, but the exhilaration of dancing together in a frenzy of madness right alongside swarming zombies is exceptional. Visitors can experience a special sense of unity, celebrating the 15th-anniversary night to the fullest amidst a chaotic, festival-like atmosphere.

Halloween Horror Nights Academy: 15 Years of Screams

Halloween Horror Nights Academy: 15 Years of Screams

A special stage unique to this anniversary year where legendary figures that have colored the park's history, such as zombies and HamiKuma, gather in one place. Guests can taste a special sense of unity, celebrating the 15th anniversary night in a spooky banquet.

Lights Out: Nightmare Isolation

In Lights Out: Nightmare Isolation, the first-ever R-18 rated and pledge-required attraction in HALLOWEEN HORROR NIGHTS history, visitors are dragged into an overpowering world where the boundaries between illusion and reality blur. Being placed alone in a private room was a level of terror unlike anything before, allowing me to feel the tension of being pushed to the absolute limits of the mind amidst isolation and confinement.

Resident Evil Requiem: The Dive

In Resident Evil Requiem: The Dive, where you open doors with your own hands and advance with exceptional immersion, I experienced a terrifying feeling that made my shivers unstoppable the further I went. Creatures attacked unpredictably from all directions including the ceiling and floor, leaving me completely overwhelmed from start to finish.

SADAKO'S CURSE: DARK HORROR RIDE

In this ride, where the helplessness of being strapped into a vehicle with nowhere to run blends with the anxiety of not knowing where you are heading in absolute darkness with blocked vision, I could do nothing but scream at the terrifying threats closing in one after another.

HALLOWEEN HORROR NIGHTS 15th Anniversary Original Food

#Deco Champion Zombie Cheer Squad's Cassis Waffle features a refreshing and well-balanced sweetness, allowing guests to enjoy it without feeling heavy. Burst! Zombie Science Club Experimental Takoyaki ― with Umami Garlic Oil is served with Umami garlic oil, letting diners firmly savor the melt-in-the-mouth texture characteristic of Osaka. Furthermore, Muscle Rampage! Zombie American Football Club's Cheese Beef Kalbi Rice Sandwich and other impact-packed menu items make their appearance, completing a lineup of extraordinary dishes.

II. Conclusion

This year's Horror Nights, having achieved overwhelming evolution through 15 years of history, was a special space that led guests not merely to fear, but to the true release of emotions beyond extreme terror. The intense immersion of streets swarmed by record numbers of zombies, the heat of the academy gathered with legends, and the relentless, edge-of-your-seat extreme experiences brought by Lights Out: Nightmare Isolation, Resident Evil, and Sadako will all remain unforgettable memories. Furthermore, including the playful yet meticulously crafted club-rival food menus, every corner of the park is filled with the madness and entertainment of Halloween. I strongly encourage you to experience this dark and stimulating festival firsthand, perfectly suited for a memorable 15th milestone.

Photo Credit :[ⒸSony Music Labels Inc. ©2026 Universal Music LLC ©rhythm zone Universal elements and all related indicia TM & © 2026 Universal Studios. All rights reserved. Ayaka Ozaki]

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