Dancers and Programs Announced for BALLET ASTERAS 2022

"Ballet Asteras" is a gala performance featuring notable Japanese dancers from ballet companies around the world.

The 12th annual performance will feature a variety of dancers, from promising dancers to top dancers, and will be a must-see featuring a diverse range of styles, from classical masterpieces and popular neo-classical pieces to contemporary choreographer's performances.

Please enjoy these two special days when dancers from all over the world will gather at the New National Theatre, Tokyo to feel the world united through ballet!

Special Guest Dancers



HIRATA Momoko (Birmingham Royal Ballet, Principal)

HIRANO Ryoichi (The Royal Ballet, Principal)

"ROMEO AND JULIET", Balcony Pas de deux

Choreography: Kenneth MACMILLAN

SASSA Haruka (Royal Swedish Ballet, Principal)

Andrea MARINO (Bayerisches Staatsballett, Soloist)



Classical Pas de deux from "ESKAPIST"

Choreography: Alexander EKMAN

Cello Solo: OKAMOTO Yuya



Japanese Dancers from Overseas & Partners



ISHIZAKI Futaba (Ballett am Rhein, Soloist)

Damian TORIO (Ballett am Rhein, Soloist)



"CARMEN", Pas de deux

Choreography: Roland Petit



OKUNO Rin (Bucharest National Opera, Principal)

Robert ENACHE (Bucharest National Opera, Principal)



"RAYMONDA", Pas de deux

Revised Choreography: MAKI Asami



OKUMURA Aya (Staatsballett Berlin, Soloist)

Alexandre CAGNAT (Staatsballett Berlin, Demi-Soloist)



"On the Nature of Daylight" (Date: TBA)

Choreography: David Dawson



"GRAND PAS CLASSIPUE", Pas de deux (Date: TBA)

Choreography: Victor GSOVSKY



KARIYA Madoka (Nederlands Dans Theater 1)

Luca-Andrea TESSARINI (Nederlands Dans Theater 1)



"Walk the Demon"

Choreography: Marco GOECKE



Jessica McCANN (Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre, Soloist)

NAKANO Yoshiaki (Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre, Principal)



"GISELLE", 2nd Act Pas De Deux (Date: TBA)

Choreography: Jean CORRALLI, Jules PERROT



"La Pluie (the Rain)" (Date: TBA)

Choreography: Annabelle Lopez OCHOA



MOUSSEIGNE Clara (Ballet de l'Opéra national de Paris, Coryphée)

ACRI Luca (The Royal Ballet, First Soloist)



"SATANELLA", Pas de Deux (Date: TBA)

Choreography: Marius PETIPA



"COPPÉLIA", 3rd Act Pas de deux (Date: TBA)

Choreography: Arthur Saint-LEON



Dancers of The National Ballet of Japan

IKEDA Risako (The National Ballet of Japan, First Soloist)

WATANABE Takafumi (The National Ballet of Japan, Principal)



"RE CORSAIRE", Pas de deux from

Choreography: Marius PETIPA



Students of NNT Ballet School

Students entered in 2021 and 2022

Students of Preparatory Programme



"TRIPTYQUE"

Choreography: MAKI Asami

Guest Dancers:

WATANABE Takuro(The National Ballet of Japan, Artist / Graduated from NNT Ballet School in 2017)



NAKAMURA Satoshi(The National Ballet of Japan, Artist / Graduated from NNT Ballet School in 2019)