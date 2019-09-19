Thrasher-Horne Center Celebrates 15th Anniversary With Endowment Dinner

The 2019-2020 Season marks Thrasher-Horne Center's 15th Anniversary of providing quality entertainment and serving as a premier event center in Clay County and Northeast Florida. To mark the occasion, the center has created a special 15th Anniversary campaign to grow the Thrasher-Horne Center Endowment. For the kickoff of this Endowment campaign, the Center is hosting its inaugural fundraising event, "Encore: A Dinner to Enhance the Thrasher-Horne Endowment" on Friday, October 25, 2019.

Thrasher-Horne Center prides itself in bringing the community together by providing diverse and memorable arts and entertainment experiences. The Thrasher-Horne Center Endowment, created in 2004 with the opening of the Center, provides funding to enhance season programming while bringing quality shows both now and for future generations in Northeast Florida.

The 15th Anniversary campaign goal for the 19/20 season is to reach $100,000. With the generous support of Edward and Pam Gaw of Diamond Fishing Products, Inc. and HI-LINER Fishing Gear, Inc., $60,000 has already been pledged.

Edward Gaw shares, "Thrasher-Horne Center is an important part of the fabric of our NE Florida Community. Quality entertainment this close to home is truly a gift. Your Endowment will secure unique and memorable presentations well into Clay County's future."

To support Thrasher-Horne Endowment visit us at thcenter.org

Tickets for Encore: A Dinner to Enhance the Thrasher-Horne Endowment are on sale now. Individual tickets are $75. Table sponsorships are still available. Information on tickets and more information on donating to the Endowment can be found at (904) 276-6815 ext. 1 or online at THcenter.org.

The Thrasher-Horne Center is a performing arts venue and conference center owned and operated by St. Johns River State College. It is located on the Orange Park campus at 283 College Drive in Orange Park, Florida





