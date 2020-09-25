Theatre Jacksonville Presents Virtual Production of THE FURTHER ADVENTURES OF NICK DANGER, THIRD EYE

Performances take place October 16, 17, 23, 24, 30, and 31, 2020 at 7:30 pm, as well as October 25 and November 1, 2020 at 2 pm.

The first production in Theatre Jacksonville's 101st Season will be The Further Adventures of Nick Danger, Third Eye.

Performances take place October 16, 17, 23, 24, 30, and 31, 2020 at 7:30 pm, as well as October 25 and November 1, 2020 at 2 pm.

In a funny and satirical homage to the great radio plays that were a staple of entertainment through the mid-20th century, we will be streaming this show online for your listening pleasure at specific performance times. So instead of heading into the playhouse, you can gather around your laptop, tablet, phone or other internet device and have a listen to what would have been the family radio in the living room from days gone by.

The Further Adventures of Nick Danger, Third Eye is a parody of the hard-boiled detective genre. Just think The Maltese Falcon, but this time with a lot of laughs. The story involves stereotypical film noir situations, including mistaken identity, betrayal, a good guy detective, evil bad guys and dangerous dames. Nothing is left uncovered as our talented voice actors spoof the conventions of those old detective radio shows, right down to the studio sound effects, the sponsors, the on-air host, the convoluted plots, and just about anything else that one might have heard on a classic serial.

The talented cast includes Jas Abromowitz, Cathy O'Brien, Rich Pintello, Ron Shreve, David Allen Thomas, and Curtis Williams who also serves as the director.

