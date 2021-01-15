Theatre Jacksonville Presents THURGOOD, The Story Of The First Black Associate Supreme Court Justice

Tickets are now on sale at Theatre Jacksonville for Thurgood, a powerful virtual play about the life of Thurgood Marshall, the first Black Associate Justice of the Supreme Court. Live-streamed productions of Thurgood run from February 18 through 28.

Written by George Stevens, Jr., Thurgood first premiered in 2006 starring James Earl Jones, and in 2008, was performed on Broadway with Laurence Fishburne in the lead. Thurgood Marshall served as Associate Justice of the Supreme Court from 1967 to 1991.

"February is Black History Month, and we cannot think of a better way to honor it than to show the powerful life story of the first Black Supreme Court justice. As a lawyer in the decades leading up to his judicial appointment, Thurgood Marshall was an important civil rights activist who argued a number of vitally important cases, including Brown v. Board of Education in 1954," said Theatre Jacksonville Executive Director Sarah Boone. "We are pleased to offer Thurgood as a virtual performance to reach a national audience in the comfort of their own homes."

Thurgood captivates audiences with its rich language, storytelling and personal insights, revealed by and throughout the life of Thurgood Marshall. The showing of Thurgood during Black History Month in February is timely, particularly as the country continues to grapple with the issues of racial injustice, inclusion, and equality. Virtual performances will be shown at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 18, 19, 20, 25, 26 and 27, with 2 p.m. matinees shown on Feb. 21 and 28. The show is sponsored by Wayne Hogan of Terrell a-? Hogan law firm in Jacksonville, and it features Eugene Lindsey and David Girard, under the direction of Barbara Colaciello.

Tickets to Thurgood are included with Theatre Jacksonville memberships. Member benefits include All-Access passes to every seasonal virtual and live production. For membership information or to purchase individual tickets to Thurgood for $20 each, visit www.theatrejax.com.