The Florida Ballet presents The Nutcracker. Performances run December 11-13, 2020.

Committed to your safety, the company is selling a limited number of tickets (approximately 400) for events in a socially distanced auditorium. All seats are sold in pairs online. You can purchase additional seats by calling the ticket office at (904) 276-6815 ext. 1.

Thrasher-Horne Center will also be adhering to innovative yet strict physical distancing measures as well as following the latest recommended guidelines. For more information about safety protocols click here.

Whether you're seeing it again or for the first time, The Florida Ballet's Nutcracker will capture your imagination and transport you to a magical world of swirling snowflakes, waltzing flowers, and sweet angels. From the captivating dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy to the iconic snow scene, this enchanting classical ballet - set to the beloved music of Tchaikovsky - continues to enthrall audiences of all ages.

Create an annual holiday tradition with family and friends and make memories to cherish for years to come. Featuring Florida Ballet's professional Company and local students, The Nutcracker is sure to delight audience members of all ages.

Learn more and book here.

