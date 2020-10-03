The Florida Ballet Presents A TRIBUTE TO FOKINE

Performances begin on October 16.

The Florida Ballet will present A Tribute to Fokine beginning October 16.

Under the direction of Artistic Director, Roberto Forleo, the Company of The Florida Ballet debuts its 2020/21 season with a performance highlighting the choreography of Michel Fokine.

Featured pieces will include Les Sylphides (first performed in 1907 under the name of Chopiniana), Le Spectre de la Rose (1911), The Dying Swan (1907), The Firebird (1910).

Performances will be held at The Florida Ballet's Studio Theatre, a new black box performance space located at 10131 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32225.

Performance Dates:

October 16 - 7:30 pm

October 17 - 7:30 pm

October 18 - 2:00 and 6:00 pm

October 23 - 7:30 pm

October 24 - 7:30 pm

October 25 - 2:00 and 6:00 pm

