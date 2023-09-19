The Alhambra Theatre Presents LEGALLY BLONDE Beginning September 28

Tory Vagasy won America's hearts during the 2021 season (Season 16) of America's Got Talent. Vagasy made it through to the 16th episode of the season. She auditioned in Episode 1605 singing “Into the Unknown” from Frozen 2, where she received passing votes from Heidi Klum, Sophia Vagara, and Simon Cowell. Her only “no” vote was from Howie Mandel, which gave her the unique mantel of being the highest-placing no-vote-getter in Season 16.

Vagasy, just 22 years old, now gets to win the hearts of Jacksonville as she makes her Alhambra debut playing Elle, the role Reese Witherspoon made famous in the 1990 film version. Legally Blonde will open at the iconic Alhambra on September 28 as the theater's penultimate show of the year, running through November 5.

Growing up with juvenile rheumatoid arthritis, Tory Vagasy never felt like a "normal" kid, but music was always a part of her life. From South Florida, she auditioned for local shows in her freshman year of high school, fell in love with musical theater and has been performing ever since. She really gained her traction on social media when Tory began posting videos online of herself singing in public bathrooms. From the bathroom to singing in front of America on "AGT," Tory hopes to someday make it to Broadway. Tory is currently studying musical theater at Broward College in Florida and also works as a singing princess at children's birthday parties. She participated in Broadway World's "Next On Stage" competition.

Said Alhambra Managing Partner, Craig Smith, “The Alhambra has always been a theater where actors work on their way up to Broadway. We're excited to afford this platform to Tory and truly think she'll be a star.” Smith commented that her unique story will also help propel her as it's given her perspective and motivation.

Legally Blonde is a 2007 musical with music and lyrics by Laurence O'Keefe and Nell Benjamin and a book by Heather Hach. It is based on the novel Legally Blonde by Amanda Brown and the 2001 film of the same name. The show tells the story of Elle Woods, a sorority girl who enrolls at Harvard Law School to win back her ex-boyfriend Warner. She discovers how her knowledge of the law can help others, and she successfully defends exercise queen Brooke Wyndham in a murder trial. Throughout the show, very few characters have faith in Elle, but she manages to surprise them when she defies expectations while staying true to herself. Legally Blonde premiered in pre-Broadway tryouts in San Francisco, California. In April 2007 the show moved to Broadway and received seven Tony nominations and ten Drama Desk nominations. The London West End production opened in January 2010 at the Savoy Theatre and was nominated for five Laurence Olivier Awards and won three, including the Best New Musical award.

The menu for Legally Blonde includes First Course: Garden Salad with spring mix, mandarin oranges, strawberries, toasted pumpkin seeds, cucumber, tomatoes and blackberry balsamic vinaigrette, or Chicken Noodle Soup. Entrée Course Tender Braised Swiss Steak with whipped potatoes and asparagus and braised Swiss chard; or Teriyaki Glazed Chicken with fried rice and roasted baby Bok Choy; or Seafood Stuffed Flounder with tomato goat cheese polenta, asparagus, and Hollandaise sauce; or Winter Squash Ravioli with garden vegetables and Pomodoro sauce; Desert Course: Banana Cream Pie with whipped cream or Coffee Cake with Caramel Sauce.

Legally Blonde runs at the Alhambra from September 28 through November 5, 2023. The Alhambra Theatre & Dining is located at 12000 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville, FL. Alhambra tickets start at just $45 and include a three-course meal that changes for each show, a Broadway-style performance and complimentary parking. Tickets can be purchased online at www.alhambrajax.com or by calling 904.641.1212.