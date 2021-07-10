THE SOUND OF MUSIC Will Be Performed at Alhambra Theatre & Dining Beginning Next Month

The Sound Of Music will be performed at Alhambra Theatre & Dining, running August 12 - September 26, 2021.

The heartwarming musical based on the real life story of the von Trapp Family Singers, one of the world's best-known concert groups in the era immediately preceding World War II.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.alhambrajax.com/tickets/.

The Sound of Music is a musical with music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, and a book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse. It is based on the 1949 memoir of Maria von Trapp, The Story of the Trapp Family Singers. Set in Austria on the eve of the Anschluss in 1938, the musical tells the story of Maria, who takes a job as governess to a large family while she decides whether to become a nun. She falls in love with the children, and eventually their widowed father, Captain von Trapp. He is ordered to accept a commission in the German navy, but he opposes the Nazis. He and Maria decide on a plan to flee Austria with the children. Many songs from the musical have become standards, such as "Edelweiss", "My Favorite Things", "Climb Ev'ry Mountain", "Do-Re-Mi", and the title song "The Sound of Music".