THE ELF ON THE SHELF: A CHRISTMAS MUSICAL Plays the Thrasher-Horne Center in November

The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Musical embarks on it's first touring season in 2019 and is coming to Thrasher-Horne Center on Sunday, November 24 at 6 pm.

The beloved tradition that continues to capture the hearts of children and their families everywhere comes to the live stage for the first time ever in this all-new musical and premiere stage production. When the top Scout Elf of his graduating class is sent to a disconnected, multi-generational family struggling to rediscover Christmas spirit, he's got to find a way off the shelf and into their hearts. This toe-tapping, heartwarming story of one small elf's big impact on his adoptive family includes an exclusive invitation to Santa's North Pole and engages audiences with a glimpse into the magical lives of Scout Elves.

Featuring an original story and score, dazzling sets and costumes, and wondrous moments that make even the most cynical believe, this momentous celebration of the season leaves spirits high and captivates all with the splendor of Christmas.

Tickets for The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Musical are currently on Thrasher-Horne Center Member pre-sale. They will be available to the public starting Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 11 am to help celebrate Christmas in July. Prices range from $39-$69 with all fees included. Family 4-Packs are available. Tickets and more information are available at (904) 276-6815 or online at THcenter.org.

The Thrasher-Horne Center is a performing arts venue and conference center owned and operated by St. Johns River State College. It is located on the Orange Park campus at 283 College Drive in Orange Park, Florida.





