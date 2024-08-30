Steve Martin And Edie Brickell's BRIGHT STAR To Open Next Month at Limelight Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Performer and Executive Director of Limelight Theatre Sherrie Provence (Broadway World Winner Jacksonville, Best Actress, ALL MY SONS 2023) is set to direct and produce the highly anticipated production. The Limelight Theatre, a professional quality non - profit Theater, that was voted BEST THEATER in Jacksonville by Broadway World in 2023, continues to showcase their talent and dedication to their community with "Bright Star," scheduled to debut on Sept. 27 at 7:30pm and run through Oct. 20 at 2:00pm at the Limelight Theatre in St. Augustine Florida.

Staging "Bright Star," a sweeping tale of pain and redemption, Limelight Theatre brings together a remarkable cast led by Maggie Cox (FUN HOME Off- Broadway 2024) portraying Alice Murphy, alongside Eric Barnum as Jimmy Ray Dobbs (SIDE SHOW,The Henegar, AIN'T MISBEHAVIN, Athens Theatre) Chad Boyd as Billy Cane and Emily Layt as Margo Crawford. Bo Strange takes on the role of Mayor Josiah Dobbs, with Susan Nowell, portraying Mama Murphy, and Steven Amburgey as Papa Murphy. The show also features local high school students Kaitlyn Beladi and Cash Belcher as the comedic duo Lucy Grant and Darrell Ames. Reprising his role as Daddy Cane is Brian Johnson. The production features local performers Jeff Schaeffer as Stanford, Katie Timoney as Florence, Ashlynn Amburgey as Edna, Anthony Romero as Max/Dr. Norquist, Joanne Nance as Government Clerk, Charlie Mack as Featured Ensemble, Ryan Provence as Station Master and Keerstin Causey as Well Dressed Woman.

Behind the scenes, Sherrie Provence takes the helm as director and producer, supported by Musical Director Jeff Dodd (Broadway World Winner Jacksonville Best Musical Direction, THE MUSIC MAN 2023), Choreographer Kaila Schippani, Stage Manager Anna Guzman, Costume designer Janice Bickel and Technical Director Ryan Provence.

Sherrie has a personal connection to this show. She says in an interview with Voyage Jacksonville, "The blue ridge mountains display the majesty of nature and beauty of earthly creation North Carolina is a wonderful backdrop to celebrate the message of not giving up on your dreams my mother was forced to give me up for adoption and did not realize that I would be able to find her one day discovering your story and to whom you are connected can be life-changing related to this birth story and reunion and wanted to encourage others to search and connect with their heritage gifts can be passed down through generations and we may not even realize it." - Sherrie Provence Limelight Theatre

"Bright Star" in essence is a story about Truth and Discovering what makes you truly whole. It is a story about love loss and redemption. "Bright Star" reveals how anything can happen that is meant to happen orchestrated by powers greater than us. Even in tragedy we must not lose hope. Limelight invites everyone to enjoy this Bluegrass musical in the country's oldest city St. Augustine. We have a myriad of ways to experience the best vacation as we have some Lowcountry waters that are also quite breathtaking.

"Bright Star" promises to captivate audiences with its powerful storytelling and exceptional talent, yet another milestone for Limelight Theatre.

For tickets and more information, visit

https://www.limelight-theatre.org/

Doubletree Hotel is offering discounts for out-of-town visitors!

Contact Mary Claire Branton for more info (ddlimelight@gmail.com)

